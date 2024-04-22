Best Practices for Developing End-to-End Cloud-Powered Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will provide a solid foundational overview of cloud technology and its pivotal role in modern medical device architecture, including infrastructure, platforms, and services, and how cloud connectivity affects a medical device, balancing the benefits and challenges. Post this

They will explore best practices in design and development that enhance device functionality and user experience and ensure seamless integration and scalability in the healthcare ecosystem. Moreover, they will discuss strategies to successfully navigate complex regulations governing medical devices and cloud data management such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other international regulations.

The speakers will also discuss best practices for risk assessment, data encryption, access controls and the management of cybersecurity threats in cloud environments.

Register for this webinar today to be at the forefront of cloud-powered medical devices, where technology meets compliance and innovation enhances quality and outcomes.

Join industry experts Daniel Adler, Co-Founder & CEO, BioT; Adam Jacobs, Chief Technology Officer, Sunrise Labs Inc; and moderator John Miller, VP Americas, BioT for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Best Practices for Developing End-to-End Cloud-Powered Medical Devices.

