Best Practices for Developing End-to-End Cloud-Powered Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about cloud technology and its pivotal role in modern medical device architecture, including infrastructure, platforms and services. Attendees will learn best practices in design and development that can enhance device functionality and user experience as well as ensure seamless integration and scalability in the healthcare ecosystem. The featured speakers will discuss complex regulations governing medical devices and cloud data management such as HIPAA, GDPR and other international regulations. They will share best practices for risk assessment, data encryption, access controls and the management of cybersecurity threats in cloud environments.
TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar focuses on the new era of MedTech: Cloud-powered Medical Devices. The expert speakers will focus on the key considerations, innovative strategies and provide insights on best practices for building sophisticated devices and systems that fully leverage the cloud. The webinar is tailored for Senior Product Managers and R&D Developers who are looking to revolutionize patient care, enhance traditional product platforms, streamline device management or ensure top-tier data security and compliance.
Also, the discussion will be foundational to unlocking the potential of the cloud without the possible technical, operational and regulatory complexities it could introduce. The expert speakers will provide a solid foundational overview of cloud technology and its pivotal role in modern medical device architecture, including infrastructure, platforms, and services, and how cloud connectivity affects a medical device, balancing the benefits and challenges.
They will explore best practices in design and development that enhance device functionality and user experience and ensure seamless integration and scalability in the healthcare ecosystem. Moreover, they will discuss strategies to successfully navigate complex regulations governing medical devices and cloud data management such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other international regulations.
The speakers will also discuss best practices for risk assessment, data encryption, access controls and the management of cybersecurity threats in cloud environments.
Register for this webinar today to be at the forefront of cloud-powered medical devices, where technology meets compliance and innovation enhances quality and outcomes.
Join industry experts Daniel Adler, Co-Founder & CEO, BioT; Adam Jacobs, Chief Technology Officer, Sunrise Labs Inc; and moderator John Miller, VP Americas, BioT for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Best Practices for Developing End-to-End Cloud-Powered Medical Devices.
