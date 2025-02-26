Best Practices for Operationalizing Global, Early-Phase Oncology Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Getting global study teams up and running, then requiring them to successfully navigate cultural differences and be well-versed in local regulatory, data privacy, and ethical requirements, can impact study startup, site selection, and patient recruitment. Post this

The focus on dose optimization means that researchers must carefully balance the need for robust data with the practicalities of patient recruitment and retention, often across multiple countries and regulatory environments. Operational execution of these trials involves coordination of numerous factors, especially during study startup and planning of trial logistics.

Managing early-phase oncology clinical trials has become increasingly complex, necessitating a strong command of country- and site-level feasibility, ethics, and informed consent to ensure success. Getting global study teams up and running, then requiring them to successfully navigate cultural differences and be well-versed in local regulatory, data privacy, and ethical requirements, can impact study startup, site selection, and patient recruitment.

The ability to adapt to varying regulatory landscapes and ensure compliance with local laws is crucial for the smooth trial initiation and progression. Additionally, understanding the nuances of data privacy regulations in different regions helps in safeguarding patient information and maintaining trust.

Enrollment and cohort management are particularly challenging in global trials with strategic multiple sites across various regions and time zones. Teams must be proficient in protocol inclusion and exclusion criteria while understanding diversity and study design requirements such as multiple treatment arms, varying dosages, prevalence and prominence of the indication and adaptive design considerations.

Ensuring that all sites are adequately staffed and equipped to handle the specific needs of different cohorts is logistically demanding. This includes coordinating the availability of specialized medical personnel, ensuring the proper functioning of medical equipment and maintaining a steady supply of necessary materials.

Additionally, layering in risk-based monitoring, safety review, vendor management, investigational product logistics and sample management create additional complexities on a global scale. Effective communication and coordination among all stakeholders are essential to address these challenges and ensure a trial's success.

Understanding these numerous factors and mitigating various risks are essential for early-phase oncology trials to ensure patients benefit throughout because they represent the end goal. In this webinar, the expert speakers will share lessons learned, best practices and tangible examples from their experiences in operationalizing global, complex early-phase oncology trials. This event will provide valuable insights into overcoming the common hurdles faced in these trials and offer strategies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

