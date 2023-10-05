Best Practices for SDOH Data Collection and Use Improve Health Outcomes

The medical community recognizes the importance of SDOH. However, lack of standardization and other challenges make it difficult for these organizations to leverage this data to improve health outcomes. Tweet this

Social and Economic Factors Critical to Healthcare Success

"SDOH data can help healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes first by identifying the needs and challenges of different populations. Having identified specific needs and trends, providers can then develop interventions tailored to addressing root causes of health disparities. And by collaborating with other stakeholders, they can create important systemic changes."

Challenges to Gathering and Using SDOH Data

"While the healthcare community largely agrees on the value of SDOH data, collecting and using that information effectively involves challenges. For instance, a lack of standardization in how and what data are collected reduces data value. As yet, no consensus exists on what constitutes SDOH and how to store, measure, and report the data."

Best Practices for Collecting and Managing SDOH Data

"Overcoming these challenges will require more collaboration and innovation among stakeholders from multiple sectors. For example, organizations can use methods such as surveys, screening tools, and interviews to collect SDOH data. Using tools and methods that have been tested and standardized will help ensure the quality and usability of the data."

"Because of the nature of the data collected, organizations must ensure regulatory compliance, preserving data security and privacy. In addition to informed consent, this may include anonymizing the data and implementing data encryption. It will also involve carefully managing data access and data lifecycle."

Data Management Professionals

By collecting, integrating, and using SDOH data wisely, healthcare entities can design programs to effectively address health disparities. An important step in this process involves information governance, the process of locating, managing and securing data across the enterprise. The information governance experts at Messaging Architects help healthcare organizations harness the power of their data.

