When the email system fails to perform as expected, productivity drops. One of the most common problems Outlook users experience involves corrupted PST files. This straightforward fix will solve the problem in most cases.

The author goes on to describe, step-by-step, a proven method for repairing problem PST files. He then offers tips for avoiding broken PST files in the first place.

"When the email system fails to perform as expected, productivity drops. One of the most common problems Outlook users experience involves corrupted PST files. This straightforward fix will solve the problem in most cases," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Best Proven Methods to Repair PST Files in Microsoft Outlook."

Signs That PST Files May Be Corrupted

"To keep email running as it should, stay on the alert for PST file problems. Corruption can lead to loss of important emails, contacts, and other necessary information. PST file problems may also indicate malware, as certain infections corrupt PST files to gain access to your computer. For these reasons, addressing corrupted files quickly proves important."

Best Proven Methods to Repair PST Files

"For most cases, Microsoft's Inbox Repair tool will do the job nicely. Alternatively, some online services will also allow users to upload corrupted files, which they will then attempt to repair. Users can also invest in several third-party tools. However, online services present serious security issues with spotty results. And third-party tools often come with a high cost."

Better Yet…Tips to Avoid Broken PST Files

"While power outages and other system failures outside of your control can cause PST file corruption, keeping your PST files healthy will help Outlook run smoothly. Use best practices to avoid PST file corruption."

"Large PST files are more likely to become corrupted. Try to keep PST files below 10GB. Keep in mind that any older format PSTs (from Outlook 2002 or earlier) must stay well below 2GB."

Explore Additional Microsoft Outlook Tips and Tricks

Messaging Architects engineers have deep expertise with Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft products. We can help you get the most out of Outlook with configuration advice and other essential Outlook tips and tricks.

