Best Selling Theologian Matthew Fox Challenges Trump and MAGA with his new book

"Previously, the right wing employed apocalyptic language like "the antichrist," said Fox, "but this book turns the tables on the right wing and fundamentalists and employs the archetype as a name for evil as found in faux Christianity like Christian nationalism and the cult of Trump."

While visiting a medieval cathedral in Orvieto, Italy, Fox stood before a fresco by Luca Signorelli entitled "The Preaching of the Antichrist." On seeing it, his response was, "it feels like Donald Trump." Fox relates the story of how Sigmund Freud was so taken by this fresco that he returned to study it three times. By including Freud, no friend of religion, who was also profoundly affected by the same early 16th century fresco, Fox hopes to incorporate secular thinkers and humanists in his call to arms. The book includes ten paintings, including Signorelli's and also that of St. Hildegard of Bingen, who painted the antichrist in the 12th century and associated it with "greed that tears institutions to pieces."

"The purpose of the book is to help keep Trump out of the White House," said Fox. "Voters need to truly see the corruption of right-wing politics in America that saw the January 6 effort to kill a fair election through violence urged on by a sitting president, now running for president again, plus the corruption of a once-supreme court and the far-right religious theocrats who made it what it is."

