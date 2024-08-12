Best USA Sommelier Association to Host The First Midwest Sommelier Festival

Event will take place at Hermann Farm, Missouri on August 18

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best USA Sommelier Association (BUSA), a not-for-profit created by top industry professionals to support and promote the role of the sommelier in the United States, will host The First Midwest Sommelier Festival on August 18 at Hermann Farm, Missouri. The event will feature two seminars exploring the unique grapes and wines of the Midwest region through interactive tasting, as well as informed discussions about the industry today and prospects for the future from viticulture and new grapes being developed to best practices in marketing and sales.

The festival and seminars will be led by an accomplished panel representing many perspectives in the sommelier community, including Dustin Chabert; Sara d'Amato; Alex Ferris, Doug Frost MS, MW; Evan Goldstein MS; Douglass Miller (Cornell University); Cheryl Stanley (Cornell University); Jienna Basaldu; Max Goldberg; Mark Guillaudeu MS (current US Sommelier Champion - BUSA); Tony Gullikson and Hannah Williams.

The First Midwest Sommelier Festival includes a full-day event on August 18 with two expert-led seminars, a walk-around wine tasting, lunch, and networking opportunities at the beautiful Stone Barn at Hermann Farm. See below for a full overview of the event's itinerary. For tickets and event information, visit the BUSA website, or go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-first-midwest-sommelier-festival-tickets-927235314787? aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Media Contact: For more information and to request a press pass please email Helen Gregory: [email protected], or call: 646-621-3559.

Event Itinerary: The First Midwest Sommelier Festival

Hermann Farms, Missouri

August 18, 2024

An exploration of the grapes and wines that are successful in the Midwest, now and into the future.

Agenda: Two seminars exploring some of the grape breeding that can change viticulture and winemaking in this region and how those wines are being marketed and sold. Lunch is included as well as a tasting of area wines as well as wines of other American wine regions.

August 18 – Attendees and Judges: Dustin Chabert, Sara d'Amato, Alex Ferris, Doug Frost MS, MW, Evan Goldstein MS, Douglass Miller and Cheryl Stanley, Jienna Basaldu, Max Goldberg, Mark Guillaudeu MS (current US Sommelier Champion), Tony Gullikson and Hannah Williams, and attending press.

11am – 12:30pm - Seminar – Future Grapes of the Midwest

Moderator: Doug Frost

Panelists: Grapes of the North Midwest: Dr. Erin Norton, Dr. Aude Watrelot, Andrew Horton

Grapes of the South Midwest: Dean Volenburg, Stephen Sommer

12:30pm – Lunch with wines from Hermannhof

2pm – 3:30pm - Seminar – The Selling of New and Unusual Wines in the Market

Moderator: Evan Goldstein MS

Panelists: Patricia Wamhoff, Annette Alden, Glenn Bardgett, Nathan Held

4pm – Tasting of American wines

Table One: Colorado

Table Two: Iowa

Table Three: Kansas

Table Four: Michigan

Table Five: Minnesota

Table Six: Missouri

Media Contact

Samantha Rissling, Gregory+Vine, 1 9205951848, [email protected], gregoryvine.com

SOURCE Best USA Sommelier Association