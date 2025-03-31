BestDentalSchools.org Releases Inaugural Ranking of Top 10 Dental Programs in the United States

Proximal Contact, LLC has launched BestDentalSchools.org, featuring the inaugural ranking of America's top dental education programs. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill claimed the #1 position, followed by UC San Francisco and the University of Iowa. The new platform distinguishes itself by incorporating student and alumni perspectives alongside traditional metrics. Each school profile includes comprehensive information about program strengths, facilities, curriculum innovations, and costs to help prospective students make informed decisions about their educational path. In addition to the rankings, BestDentalSchools.org has announced an Alumni Recognition Program to highlight graduates making significant contributions to dentistry through innovation, leadership, and service. The rankings will be updated annually with continuous input from the dental education community. Schools, alumni, and students are encouraged to participate in the evaluation process through the platform's feedback mechanisms. For more information, visit BestDentalSchools.org or contact Dr. Chance Bodini at [email protected].

TEMECULA, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proximal Contact, LLC, a leader in digital solutions for dental professionals, today announced the launch of its first annual ranking of the top dental education programs in the United States through its new platform, BestDentalSchools.org

The comprehensive ranking, developed with input from dental education stakeholders, alumni and current students, places the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry at the top spot, followed by University of California, San Francisco, and The University of Iowa College of Dentistry rounding out the top three.

"Our inaugural ranking represents a significant step toward bringing greater transparency to dental education," said Chance Bodini, DDS, founder of Proximal Contact, LLC and BestDentalSchools.org. "By creating a resource that combines detailed program information with authentic perspectives, we aim to empower prospective students to make more informed decisions about their educational journey."

The complete ranking of the top 10 dental schools includes:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry

School of Dentistry University of California, San Francisco

The University of Iowa College of Dentistry

College of Dentistry University of Michigan

University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry

School of Dentistry University of Maryland School of Dentistry

Texas A&M College of Dentistry

University of Florida

University of the Pacific School of Dentistry

School of Dentistry University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry

Each institution profile features an in-depth analysis of program strengths, including research initiatives, clinical facilities, curriculum innovations, community engagement efforts, tuition and fees, and technological advancements that set them apart in dental education.

In addition to the rankings, BestDentalSchools.org has announced plans for its Alumni Recognition Program, which will showcase distinguished graduates who are advancing the field through innovation, leadership, research, and community service.

"The dental profession is built on the accomplishments of its practitioners," said Chance Bodini, DDS, founder of Proximal Contact, LLC and BestDentalSchools.org. "Our Alumni Recognition Program will celebrate those who exemplify excellence in dentistry while providing inspiration for current and future students."

BestDentalSchools.org stands apart from traditional ranking systems by incorporating student perspectives and experiences into its evaluation methodology. The platform invites current and former dental students to contribute reviews, providing authentic assessments of program strengths, weaknesses, and overall educational value.

The rankings will be updated annually, with continuous input from the dental education community and prospective students. Dental schools, alumni, and students are encouraged to participate in the ongoing evaluation process through the platform's feedback mechanisms.

For more information about the rankings, to view detailed school profiles, or to contribute to the platform, visit BestDentalSchools.org.

About BestDentalSchools.org

BestDentalSchools.org is a comprehensive platform dedicated to transforming how prospective dental students research and evaluate dental education programs across the United States. Created by Proximal Contact, LLC, the site combines detailed school information, alumni recognition, and student reviews to empower future dental professionals to make informed decisions about their education and career paths.

About Proximal Contact, LLC

Founded in 2015, Proximal Contact, LLC has been building innovative digital tools for dentists and dental professionals. The company is committed to advancing the dental profession through technology solutions that improve education, practice management, and patient care.

Media Contact

Chance Bodini, Proxiaml Contact, LLC, 1 (951) 383-4209, [email protected], https://proximalcontact.com

SOURCE Proxiaml Contact, LLC