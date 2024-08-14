Bestselling Author and Global Marketing Leader Lindsey Carnett Announces Launch of New Book, The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven

With The Marketing Maven Method, you'll know exactly what you should do, how and why you should do it, and how to measure results Post this

"As a business, you shouldn't have to wonder whether an expensive marketing campaign will connect with your target audiences," says Carnett. "With The Marketing Maven Method, you'll know exactly what you should do, how and why you should do it, and how to measure results."

The method is made up of three unique phases: Insights360, which offers a suite of proprietary business intelligence tools fueled by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning; Strategy360, where the insights gained in deep-dive market research are utilized to create an actionable marketing roadmap; and Implementation360, where the marketing tactics are executed to help clients attain their desired outcomes.

By following the steps outlined in the book, businesses have a competitive advantage to generate more investment, take market share from competitors faster, and improve product development and go-to-market speed.

"I'm excited to share what I've learned over the course of my marketing career," continues Carnett. "If this book helps one business owner improve their business, then it will have been worth creating it."

The hardcover (ISBN-13: 9798989794225), paperback (ISBN-13: 9798989794201) and eBook (BN ID: 2940186205326) versions of The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven are available for purchase via Barnes & Noble. In December 2023, The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven reached Bestseller status via Barnes & Noble in multiple categories including Marketing & Sales and No. 15 in Top 100 Nonfiction Bestsellers following Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry at No. 7, The Woman In Me by Britney Spears at No. 10 and Adam Grant's Think Again at No. 14.

The hardcopy version of the book is also in circulation via the Russell Fischer Business Collection at Camarillo Public Library and via the Local Author Collection at City of Thousand Oaks Library where Carnett recently spoke about marketing growth tactics for businesses and signed books.

You can learn more about The Marketing Maven Method at http://www.themarketingmavenmethod.com or watch via YouTube.

About Author Lindsey Carnett

CEO and President of Marketing Maven, Carnett is a marketing and public relations professional who developed The Marketing Maven Method to help businesses exceed their marketing and growth goals. A two-time honoree of Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Independently Owned Companies in America," as well as an Entrepreneur 360 "Most Entrepreneurial Companies In America" award recipient, she has taken her business expertise globally to enlighten marketing peers, clients and students about best practices in using market research to scale businesses and PR to drive credibility and sales, improve organic SEO, and grow a positive online reputation. To learn more, please visit http://www.marketingmaven.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, (908) 875-8908, [email protected], https://www.marketingmaven.com/

