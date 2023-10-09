Bestselling Author, Clint Smith, Speaks in Frederick November 1

Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Annual Year In Review

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area's (HCWHA) annual Year In Review will take place on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick Street in Frederick, Maryland. The event is free; tickets are required. Reserve tickets through the Weinberg Center for the Arts website (Weinbergcenter.org) or by calling the box office at 301-600-2828.

The program will feature bestselling author Clint Smith as he considers "The Power of Milestone Anniversaries: Celebrating and Reckoning." The fireside chat-style presentation will take place on the 159th anniversary of Emancipation in Maryland, as Frederick County's 275th anniversary year draws to a close and looks ahead to the nation's 250th anniversary. Smith is a staff writer at The Atlantic. He is the author of the bestselling books, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America, which was a #1 New York Times Bestseller and a 2021 National Book Critics Circle Award Winner for Nonfiction, and the NYT bestselling poetry collection Above Ground, 2023. Smith is also the author of the award-winning poetry book, Counting Descent, 2017. His work challenges readers to listen to the legacies and memories that "remain in the marrow of our bones," that travel through time and generations. Moderating the discussion will be Chris Haley, Maryland State Archives Director of the Study of the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland.

A supporter of public history, Dr. Smith helped launch the 2022 groundbreaking report "Reframing History," a set of evidence-based recommendations, including a toolkit for history communications. Audience members are invited to stay for a reception and book signing in the lobby after the program.

HCWHA, a nonprofit Maryland certified heritage area serving Carroll, Frederick, and Washington counties, provides technical assistance, access to grant funds, marketing, education and visitor services to civic, historical, cultural and natural resource partners. This event is made possible by support from the City of Frederick, the Rural Maryland Council, and the Tourism Council of Frederick County. Additional support comes from Maryland Humanities and the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

