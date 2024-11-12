Bestselling author Debora J. McLaughlin returns with 'Changeability: How to Navigate Change with Clarity, Confidence & Certainty'

New book empowers leaders, teams, organizations to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving world

NOTTINGHAM, N.H., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debora J. McLaughlin, a bestselling author and leadership strategist, is thrilled to announce her publishing comeback with the release of her latest book, "Changeability: How to Navigate Change with Clarity, Confidence & Certainty" (published by Balboa Press). This timely and practical guide is designed to empower leaders, teams, and organizations to develop the mindset and skills needed to not only adapt but thrive in today's rapidly changing world.

Drawing from over two decades of experience, McLaughlin combines insights from her corporate career, psychotherapy practice, and leadership coaching to offer readers practical strategies for change leadership and agility. "I've seen what happens when people and teams lack the ability to adapt. Business close or loose to the completion. Emotional wellbeing is uprooted," she reflects. This book was born out of this necessity — to ignite the skillset of changeability so no matter what storm comes their way they, remain standing.

In a world characterized by rapid shifts and disruptive advancements, the ability to adapt, pivot, and seize opportunities is paramount. "Changeability" equips individuals and organizations with the tools to infuse strategic vision with agile execution. It fosters a culture where innovation thrives, barriers are dismantled, and creativity flourishes. By harnessing the changeability, leaders can navigate uncertainty with confidence, embrace calculated risks, and drive transformational strategies that elevate their organizations above the competition.

What sets "Changeability" apart is its practical, action-oriented approach combined with real-life case studies that allow readers to see themselves in the examples. Readers will find actual scenarios from various industries — including healthcare, technology, telecommunications, and finance — illustrating the universal challenges of change and the innate desire for growth and innovation. Additionally, the book includes opportunities for readers to assess and enhance their own readiness for change, whether at a personal level, with their teams, or within their organizations.

"Changeability stands as the cornerstone of successful strategy and innovation," says McLaughlin. "My hope is that they feel inspired to break free from the status quo and gain the confidence to boldly pursue their vision. I want them to see change not as a challenge to fear, but as a powerful opportunity to grow."

"Changeability" is available now at major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/832498-changeability.

About the Author

Debora J. McLaughlin is the CEO of The Renegade Leader Coaching and Consulting Group and the author of "Changeability: How to Navigate Change with Clarity, Confidence & Certainty." With over two decades of experience as an executive coach, leadership strategist, and consultant, McLaughlin has empowered leaders and organizations across various industries to thrive in the face of change. Her career spans a corporate background in innovative technology, expertise in cognitive behavioral change through two master's degrees and licensure in psychology, and a deep commitment to driving transformative results. McLaughlin's unique approach blends empathy, directness, and inspiration, equipping leaders and teams with the skills and mindset needed to embrace change, foster adaptability, and achieve extraordinary success. She is also bestselling author of "The Renegade Leader: 9 Success Strategies Driven Leaders Use to Influence People, Ignite Performance and Impact Profits" and "Running in High Heels: How to Lead with Influence, Impact & Ingenuity," as well as co-author of a number of anthologies, including "Blueprint for Success: Proven Strategies for Success and Survival" with Stephen M. R. Covey and Ken Blanchard.

