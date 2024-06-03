Bestselling Author Kobi Yamada Releases the Much-Anticipated "Why Not?"

"My hope is that 'Why Not?' will inspire readers to stretch their dreams, expand their courage and broaden their expectations for their lives," says Yamada. Post this

"My hope is that 'Why Not?' will inspire readers to stretch their dreams, expand their courage and broaden their expectations for their lives," says Yamada. "We all matter more than we know, and we all have a role to play in shaping a better world. And, of course, as with any book that I have written, it is always my hope that it will help to spark a deeper conversation about our possibilities."

This book adds to Yamada's growing collection of inspiring children's books–including the award-winning "What Do You Do With…" series. Recently, his titles "What Do You Do with an Idea?" and "Because I Had a Teacher" spent a combined 76 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers List (June 9, 2024). He also serves as the president and CEO of Compendium.

Publisher's Weekly calls the newest book "a broadly inspirational quest that unfolds spread by spread, asking, 'Why not leave this world a little better than you found it?'" The book is available now on live-inspired.com and Amazon.

Title: Why Not? Subtitle: A Story about Discovering Our Bright Possibilities

Release date: June 1, 2024 Publisher: Compendium

Author: Kobi Yamada Illustrator: Gabriella Barouch

ISBN: 978-1957891194 Page Count: 48

About Compendium, Inc.:

Since 1985, Compendium has turned everyday items into extraordinary gifts, and everyday occasions into memorable events. The Seattle-based company creatively combines fresh, vibrant designs with thoughtful and inspiring words to create gift books, journals, greeting cards, stationery and desk accessories sold online and in thousands of specialty gift stores nationwide. Their products celebrate the best parts of the human spirit and highlight what it truly means to live inspired. For more information about Compendium, visit their website at live-inspired.com.

