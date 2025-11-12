Bestselling Book Series Green Ember Launches Family-Friendly Action-Adventure Video Game on Steam Nov. 18

Adventure features no microtransactions or chat features for targeted 8-12 demographic following record-breaking Kickstarter

GRANDVIEW, W.Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beloved Green Ember series by bestselling author S. D. Smith is bringing the story to life like never before. This fall, for the first time, fans can both play and read Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb, an all-new story available in two forms: a video game launching on Steam Nov. 18, 2025, and a companion novel releasing one week prior. A gameplay trailer and free demo are now available. Early access Steam keys are available for members of the media as requested.

Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb is an action-adventure game with light RPG elements, combining exploration, puzzle-solving, combat and stealth. Players embark on a high-stakes adventure as Helmer, a young rabbit navigating dungeons, solving puzzles and battling bosses in this "Bunny Brawler Dungeon Crawler." Determined to reclaim his family farm, Helmer must fight his way out of the dragon tomb. The game targets the underserved 8-12 age demographic while appealing to adult fans of the book series.

The game is intentionally family-friendly and age-appropriate, as a standalone experience with no ads, chat features, or in-game purchases. Instead, it offers a complete narrative arc with a beginning, middle and end, deliberately avoiding the endless addiction loop of many modern children's games.

The game enters a market where approximately 90% or more of children ages 8-12 play video games, with the vast majority playing regularly, either most days or every day. The game comes at a critical time when 71% of kids ages 9-13 say they have been exposed to harmful content online, offering families a safe alternative.

The Kickstarter campaign to bring the first Green Ember video game to life raised over $250,000, placing it among the top five most-funded projects of all time in the children's publishing category on Kickstarter. The campaign also ranked among the most successful of 2025, landing in the top 1% of all video game Kickstarters ever launched. The campaign demonstrates something remarkable: the Green Ember series has cultivated one of the most dedicated and passionate fanbases in contemporary storytelling, a community willing to invest significantly in bringing this beloved story to new media.

Written in tandem with the novel by S. D. Smith, the game remains deeply faithful to the themes that have made the series a favorite with families. Players can read a chapter of the book, then play along to see it come alive in the game.

"The Green Ember series is all about shaping brave kids through stories they can take with them," said Smith. "Kids create art, play games in the yard, and make up adventures. The video game is another way for kids to access the Green Ember story. I also hope it's a gateway for kids who love video games to step easily into the reading world."

Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb is published by Longtreader Games, a new game company created by S. D. Smith and Story Warren. While the game launches Nov. 18, 2025, for PC and Mac via Steam, players can begin their journey a week earlier with the novel version, releasing Nov. 12, 2025. The book marks the twelfth installment in the bestselling series and provides the long-awaited origin story of one of its most beloved heroes. The Green Ember series has sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide and continues to be celebrated for its wholesome, high-adventure storytelling that is loved by kids for its blend of fun, high adventure and wholesome values.

Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb is developed by Brazen Games, creators of content for Epic Games, Hasbro, Riot Games, and EA, among others. Brazen Games, known for its cutting-edge technology, striking visuals, and character-driven stories, led the full game development–crafting every element from top-notch graphics to final gameplay delivering a quality experience.

About the Green Ember Series and S. D. Smith

Author S. D. Smith first told the Green Ember stories to his young daughter on an Appalachian porch. These tales soon outgrew the hills of West Virginia and made their way to every continent on earth. The Green Ember series began publishing in 2015 and has sold more than 1.5 million copies. Green Ember fans haven't just read the books. They've played them in their homes and backyards with rabbit ears and wooden swords. Independently published in rural West Virginia by Story Warren, the series is a fun, high-adventure, family-friendly story that centers on wholesome values. Story Warren, founded by bestselling author S. D. Smith, is a multimedia publisher of books and resources, and the creative team behind the Green Ember series, among other family-focused media that cultivates imagination. For more, visit SDSmith.com.

