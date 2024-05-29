BetConstruct and Fast Track enter strategic partnership to deliver groundbreaking CRM integration

BetConstruct and Fast Track have announced a strategic partnership, integrating their technologies to enhance player engagement in the iGaming industry. The collaboration will enable BetConstruct operators to leverage Fast Track's AI-powered CRM platform, enabling real-time data and personalised player experiences. The integration aims to optimise player engagement strategies, reduce time to market and leverage Fast Track's Singularity Model to increase player retention and loyalty.

SLIEMA, Malta, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strategic move, BetConstruct and Fast Track, both leaders in their respective categories, announce a partnership in which they have now integrated their innovative technologies, enabling BetConstruct operators to now use the Fast Track solutions with ease.

BetConstruct, known worldwide for its cutting-edge gaming and sports betting solutions, and Fast Track, acclaimed for its innovative CRM technology built specifically for the iGaming industry, are embarking on a historic alliance. The partnership between two of the industry's fastest-growing companies is being hailed as a major development in enhancing the player experience. It combines BetConstruct's comprehensive solutions with Fast Track's expertise in player engagement at scale using AI technology.

This is the first time in BetConstruct's history that it has opened its doors to integrate a third-party CRM solution, a clear sign of the growing confidence across the iGaming space in Fast Track's transformative approach to CRM. BetConstruct's wide range of offerings, from online sports betting to immersive casino games and crypto solutions, will now be enhanced by Fast Track's AI-powered CRM platform.

Fast Track stands out in the market for its real-time data capabilities and automation, facilitating 1:1 player experiences at scale. Its flagship product, Fast Track CRM, integrates seamlessly with gaming platforms, distribution channels, and bonus engines, utilising real-time data to enable targeted campaigns and dynamic, personalised player journeys.

With the integration of Fast Track into the BetConstruct platform, operators can now enjoy a plug-and-play onboarding process with Fast Track, gaining access to real-time information and giving them the ability to make data-driven decisions.

This seamless integration not only reduces time to market, but also enables BetConstruct's partners to immediately begin optimising their player engagement strategies. At the heart of this is the Singularity Model, an advanced AI-driven model designed to increase player experience, retention and loyalty. By continuously analysing player behaviour in real time, the Singularity Model delivers personalised content at the right time and through the right communication channels. It dynamically adapts to individual player preferences and patterns, ensuring that each interaction is tailored and delivers unprecedented levels of engagement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fast Track, a company that mirrors our ethos of innovation and excellence," said Gegham Yegoryan, CPO of BetConstruct. "This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a fusion of strengths, bringing together BetConstruct's comprehensive gaming and betting solutions with Fast Track's unparalleled expertise in player engagement and retention."

Simon Lidzén, CEO and Co-Founder of Fast Track, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Joining forces with BetConstruct represents a significant leap forward in our mission to digitalise the iGaming industry. Together, we are set to deliver a gaming experience that is not only enjoyable but deeply engaging, personalised, and, above all, player-centric."

For further information about BetConstruct and Fast Track's strategic partnership, visit: https://www.fasttrack-solutions.com/en/bet-construct/

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is a global leader in the online gaming industry, offering a wide range of betting and gaming solutions across online and retail channels. With a commitment to innovation and quality, BetConstruct provides operators with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market. For more information, visit https://www.betconstruct.com/

About Fast Track

Fast Track is a disruptive technology company, recognised as the iGaming industry CRM leader. Fast Track provides a new way of working, enabling teams to focus on innovation and growth. Fast Track works with hundreds of companies all over the world, with offices in Malta, Sweden, Spain, and the United States. For more information, visit www.fasttrack-solutions.com

Media Contact

Luis Sangiovanni, Fast Track Solutions Ltd, 356 79062479, [email protected], Fast Track Solutions Ltd

SOURCE Fast Track Solutions Ltd