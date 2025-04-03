Beth-Ann Krimsky Appointed Chair of Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations

The Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations announce Beth-Ann Krimsky, the national litigation chair and partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, has been named chair of the group's Board of Directors. Krimsky will serve a two-year term leading the foundations, which provide philanthropic support to enhance the patient and family experience throughout Memorial Healthcare System.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Krimsky, a Plantation resident, first joined the board in 2019 and was most recently its vice chair. She succeeds Fort Lauderdale entrepreneur Brett Rose in the leadership role.

"As the mother of three sons, one who has been treated by both the pediatric oncology and adult cardiac teams, I understand firsthand the exceptional care our hospitals provide at all stages of life," said Krimsky. "While we never expected to need it, we are so grateful to have had access to these resources right in our own community. I believe it is our responsibility to ensure those resources only increase and remain available to others in the future."

The foundations raise critically important funds to support programs, services and facilities that go beyond traditional hospital budgets. While recent capital campaigns to support the expansions of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Cancer Institute are high-profile examples of impact, Krimsky highlights a more subtle, but equally important, donor-funded initiative. "We're now using virtual reality goggles at the children's hospital. This allows the youngest patients to undergo MRIs and other procedures with less sedation and anxiety," she said. "I want us to provide as many resources as possible to enhance the excellent care our practitioners provide, and that's only possible through philanthropy."

Krimsky, a skilled commercial litigator, trial attorney, and Harvard Law School graduate, is

also dedicated to raising the profile of the foundations and the vital work they do. She emphasized the importance of transparent stewardship of contributed funds and the opportunity it provides to expand access to care, particularly for underserved populations.

"We are thrilled to have Beth-Ann leading our Board of Directors," said Kelley Morris, president of the Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations. "Her leadership, expertise, and deep commitment to our mission will no doubt inspire our community to continue supporting the delivery of top-tier healthcare close to home."

Krimsky shares this vision. "Our goal is to help our hospitals grow and expand their services, improving the lives of every patient that walks through our doors. I intend to make that happen through philanthropic awareness and engagement."

To learn more about the Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations or make a donation, please call 954-265-3454 or visit Memorial Foundation and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation online.

