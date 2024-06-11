Beth Cote of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Named Brokerage Manager for Firm's Three New London County Offices

Cote Will Lead Mystic, Niantic and Old Lyme Brokerages as Company Reaches Number One Market Share County-Wide

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced today that Beth Cote will serve as Brokerage Manager for all three of the firm's New London County, Conn., offices, located in Mystic, Niantic and Old Lyme. The move comes as the company reaches number one market share by dollar volume for all property types sold.

Cote brings nearly 30 years of residential real estate sales expertise with in-depth knowledge of the Connecticut Shoreline markets. In her prior experience as a sales associate, she consistently ranked among the top-producing agents at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.

Cote is taking on the leadership role during a period of strong growth for the company in New London County. According to SmartMLS, for all property types sold year to date in 2024, the company has leaped into the spot of number one market share by dollar volume county-wide. The company has also achieved nearly double the agent productivity of its competitors throughout the county, and its average property sale price is 35% higher than its competitors.

"Beth brings strong leadership, sharp skills and a sincere commitment to supporting our entire team—and most importantly, our agents' success," said Carolyn Fugere, Co-President and Chief Sales Officer with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. "Her passion for real estate is evident in her remarkable track record and dedication to excellence. Under her guidance, I am confident that our Mystic, Niantic and Old Lyme offices will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks for success in the industry."

Cote began her career as Rookie of the Year and continued to earn prestigious distinctions with small boutique firms as well as at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage before joining William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty in 2021, where she received the Platinum Sales Award for production in 2021 and 2022. Her transition into the brokerage manager position in New London County began with her appointment to lead the Old Lyme and Niantic offices earlier in 2024, followed by Mystic.

She also possesses a strong background in marketing and management information systems, and is well-versed in the technology side of real estate, with proficiency in social media and digital platform advertising.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

Media Contact

Andrew Wood, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, 203-644-1938, [email protected], williampitt.com

SOURCE William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty