Bethel College Launches to Equip Purposeful, Passionate, Presence-Based Students

Bethel College stands out by integrating high-level job and skill development with personal and spiritual growth. The college provides an array of programs in fields such as Cybersecurity, Web Development, Performing Arts, Cinematic Arts, Worship Ministry, and high-level audio and video production work. Each program is designed to nurture students' talents while equipping them to lead with excellence and clarity in their chosen fields.

"At Bethel College, we believe that every person was created on purpose and for a purpose. Our mission is to help students discover that purpose and equip them to make a meaningful impact in the world," said Ryan Collins, President of Bethel College. "We are excited to offer an education that not only prepares students for successful careers but also empowers them to walk fully in their God-given potential."

Bethel College caters to both traditional and non-traditional students. Whether they are recent high school graduates or adults seeking a career change, Bethel College provides the resources and support necessary to pursue their dreams. The college's unique approach breaks down the walls of the Church, allowing students to bring Biblical values and truth into every sphere of society.

Students at Bethel College can expect to gain vision and purpose as they are equipped for their vocations in a revival-centric, faith-based atmosphere. The college emphasizes the importance of stepping out in faith and partnering with God's wisdom to lead their fields with excellence and skill.

"Bethel College is more than an educational institution; it's a community where students can grow spiritually, personally, and professionally. Our tailored academic experience ensures that students are not only prepared for their careers but are also inspired to transform their communities and the world," added Collins.

Transformative Learning Environment

Bethel College is more than an academic institution; it's a community built for traditional and non-traditional students who are hungry to discover their purpose and access their full potential. Our revival-centric, faith-based atmosphere fosters personal and spiritual growth, preparing students to live lives marked by power, creativity, innovation, and authority.

Programs Offered Include:

Tech: Cybersecurity, Full Stack Web Development, UIUX, Data Science and Data Analytics

Performing Arts: Acting, Musical Theater, Dance

Cinematic Arts: Screenwriting, Filmmaking

Worship Ministry

Audio Production

If you are ready to discover the purpose and passion you were born to live out and the presence you are called to carry, we can't wait to meet you! Our dedicated faculty and staff are committed to helping you walk fully in what you were made to do, filled with vision and purpose.

For more information or to apply, visit bethelcollege.edu

About Bethel College

Bethel College is committed to equipping purposeful, passionate, presence-based students for impactful careers and lives. We provide an innovative and holistic educational experience that integrates high-level professional training with spiritual growth, preparing students to make a significant impact in their communities and the world.

Bethel College is a member of the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) and is approved to operate in accordance with state standards by the Bureau of Private Postsecondary Education of California.

