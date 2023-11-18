Bethel School of Technology Revolutionizes Education with the Launch of its New Microcredential

"Innovation is our hallmark, and our new front-end microcredential is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of education," stated Ryan Collins, CEO of Bethel School of Technology. Post this

Bethel Tech's Front-End Web Development Microcredential equips individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in building the part of the website a user sees. In the program, students learn HTML to mark up web pages, CSS for styling, JavaScript to add interactivity and animation, and Git to track code changes and collaborate with other developers. Students will complete various hands-on projects and a capstone project to showcase in their portfolios. Additionally, the employable microcredential pathways into Bethel Tech's Full Stack program, so students can pick up where they left off and learn back-end software development as well.

"Innovation is our hallmark, and our new front-end microcredential is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of education," stated Ryan Collins, CEO of Bethel School of Technology. "It not only provides technical proficiency that leads to employment, but also offers the support and community needed for well-rounded professional and personal development."

Key Features of the Program:

Fast-Track Learning: In just 15 weeks, students can acquire high-demand skills that are immediately applicable in the tech industry, offering a distinct advantage in a competitive job market.

Online Accessibility: Accessible entirely online, the coursework is designed to fit seamlessly into learners' busy schedules, making it convenient and flexible.

Community and Mentorship: Bethel Tech believes in both the development of skill and character. In addition to technical skills, the program offers spiritual mentorship and support through faith groups, helping participants cultivate Christian leadership skills.

Expert Instruction: Students will learn from industry experts and experienced educators, who are dedicated to their success.

Career Services: Bethel Tech's career services team prepares students to land jobs in their dream careers. Graduates have been employed at some of the leading companies, including: Salesforce, Dell, Ramsey Solutions, and Seattle Children's Hospital.

Affordability: The cost of the microcredential is $5,000 , and it pathways into Bethel Tech's Full Stack program at a pro-rated tuition cost.

Multiple Start Dates: Bethel Tech offers six starts per year and is currently enrolling for the next cohort on January 28, 2024.

About Bethel School of Technology

Bethel School of Technology is an online Christian technology bootcamp that specializes in the high-demand areas of Software Development, Data Science, UI/UX Design, and Cybersecurity. Graduates have been hired by leading companies such as IBM, Dell, Infosys, Grubhub, Ramsey Solutions, and Seattle Children's Hospital, and the average salary uplift for graduates is 65 percent. Additionally, Bethel Tech's programs transfer as 27 college credits into William Jessup University.

