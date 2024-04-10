Bethel Tech Launches Cutting-Edge Data Analytics Microcredential Program

The online Christian coding boot camp redefines the learning landscape with fast-track coding skills for the modern workforce. Post this

"We are excited to launch our Data Analytics Microcredential Program, which reflects Bethel Tech's commitment to providing accessible and high-quality education in response to the evolving needs of the workforce," said Ryan Collins, Bethel Tech CEO. "This program equips individuals with the tools they need to excel in the dynamic field of data analytics, including Python, which is one of the most important programming languages for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the future of work."

Key Features of Bethel Tech's Data Analytics Microcredential Program:

Industry-Driven Curriculum: The program is crafted by industry experts and data science professionals to ensure that students acquire the most relevant and up-to-date skills demanded by employers in the field. Key curriculum objectives include SQL and database management, programming foundations with Python, data wrangling and visualization, and machine learning and modeling.

Character skills: In addition to in-demand tech skills, students go through a 15-week program that focuses on instilling the most in-demand soft skills for the workplace, including trustworthiness, brave communication, and fostering healthy relationships and community.

Practical Learning: Participants will engage in hands-on projects and real-world scenarios, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge to practical situations commonly encountered in the field of data analytics.

Flexible Learning Environment: Bethel Tech understands the importance of flexibility in adult education. The program is delivered online, allowing students to balance their studies with work and personal commitments.

Microcredential for Career Advancement: Upon successful completion of individual modules, participants will be awarded microcredentials, allowing them to showcase their specialized skills and make meaningful contributions to their organizations. Students who complete this program will be prepared to land roles such as Junior Data Analyst with an average salary of around 75K per year, according to salary.com.

per year, according to salary.com. Supportive Community: Bethel Tech fosters a collaborative and supportive learning environment. Participants will have access to a network of peers, mentors, and industry professionals, enhancing their overall learning experience.

Applications are now open for the new Data Analytics Microcredential Program. The next cohort is scheduled to begin on April 29, 2024. For more information or to enroll, please visit www.betheltech.net/data-microcredential

Media Contact

Beth Regattieri, Bethel Tech, 1 5302149446, [email protected], https://betheltech.net/

SOURCE Bethel Tech