Bethenny Frankel to headline Innergize 2024, hosted by Zenoti

Bethenny Frankel, known for her role as a guest shark on ABC's "Shark Tank," is a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author, and founder of the Skinnygirl brand. Beyond her business ventures, she is known for her starring role in "The Big Shot with Bethenny," a show highlighting her business prowess beyond her early reality TV fame.

At the podium, Bethenny shares with audiences the mindset of risk, perseverance, and passion necessary to be a successful business leader. Her zeal for empowering entrepreneurs aligns with the mission of Innergize 2024, which focuses on the future of the beauty and wellness sector.

Said Zenoti CEO Sudheer Koneru: "Having Bethenny Frankel join us at Innergize 2024 highlights our commitment to bringing top talent and progressive ideas together to inspire the beauty and wellness community."

Innergize 2024 promises an engaging and enlightening experience, featuring over 1,000 industry leaders, inspiring keynotes, and insightful breakout sessions. Attendees will learn about emerging AI technologies and industry benchmarks, all while networking with the brightest minds in the field.

Offering cutting-edge insights and an impressive speaker lineup, Innergize 2024 is a must-attend for those looking to shape the future of the beauty and wellness industry.

The registration form for Innergize is available at innergize.me.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti is the leading cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries. With its AI First all-in-one platform, Zenoti focuses on delivering business growth for its customers. Trusted by more than 30,000 businesses worldwide, Zenoti is dedicated to helping clients succeed with advanced technology and innovative solutions. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

