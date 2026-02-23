Betsy Akers Reports $72.6 Million in Closed Luxury Home Sales, Reinforcing Long-Standing Market Leadership as One of Atlanta's Most Consistently Top-Ranked Real Estate Advisors. The milestone reflects sustained success, high-value transactions, and a proven track record serving high-net-worth buyers and sellers.

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betsy Akers continues to demonstrate long-term leadership in Atlanta's luxury real estate market, combining current performance with a decade-plus record of independently recognized success. In her most recent reporting period for calendar year 2025, Atlanta luxury REALTOR® Betsy Akers achieved $72.6 million in closed sales, with an average home sale of $3.1 million, underscoring continued strength in the upper tier of Atlanta's residential real estate market. This milestone reflects sustained performance across Atlanta's premier luxury communities.