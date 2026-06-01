"Every home represents an important life decision, and I'm incredibly grateful for the trust my clients continue to place in me. This recognition reflects not only strong results, but also the relationships and confidence built over many years serving Atlanta homeowners and families." — Betsy Akers Post this

According to the Atlanta REALTORS® Association rankings, Betsy Akers achieved more than $72 million in annual sales volume while also earning:

16 Years Top Producer recognition

Life Membership status

Top 5% ranking among Metro Atlanta REALTORS®

No. 3 Individual Agent by Volume for 2025

A longtime Buckhead resident and founding member of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, Akers specializes in luxury residential real estate throughout Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, and North Atlanta. Her expertise spans many of the city's most sought-after luxury communities, including Tuxedo Park, Chastain Park, Peachtree Heights, Kingswood, Haynes Manor, and surrounding established neighborhoods known for their architectural character, privacy, and premier location.

Prior to real estate, her professional background included International Corporate Finance on Wall Street and Trust and Estate Banking in Atlanta, bringing an added level of financial insight, discretion, and strategic guidance to her clients.

For sellers, working with an experienced luxury REALTOR® can provide meaningful advantages through strategic pricing, targeted marketing, skilled negotiation, and hyperlocal market knowledge. For buyers, particularly those relocating to Atlanta or navigating competitive luxury inventory, an established advisor can provide stronger market insight and confidence throughout the transaction process.

As Atlanta's luxury housing market continues to evolve, recognition from organizations such as the Atlanta REALTORS® Association underscores the value of working with professionals who have demonstrated long-term consistency and market leadership.

Consumers searching for:

Top REALTORS® in Buckhead

Luxury real estate agents in Buckhead

Best REALTORS® in Atlanta GA

Buckhead luxury home specialists

can learn more about Betsy Akers and current luxury listings by visiting https://betsyakers.com.

Media Contact

Mark ADams, Play, LLC, 1 770-549-7008, [email protected], https://GoPlayDesign.com

Betsy Akers, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, 1 404.372.8144, [email protected], https://AtlantaFineHomes.com

SOURCE Play, LLC