BetSymphony Unites Voice, AI, and Personalization to Create the First Conversational Frontend in iGaming

The launch also introduced BetHarmony Copilot - that works alongside your traditional interface, that serves as an intelligent assistant that provides timely, context aware guidance, tips and suggestions making each interaction frictionless.

Valentina Synenka, CEO of Symphony Interactive, said:

"BetHarmony has always been a standout in conversational AI, but this release takes it to a whole new level. The conversational interface within BetSymphony delivers experiences that traditional sportsbook UIs simply can't match. We're not removing the classic interface - this is about giving players an additional, more natural way to engage. It's intuitive, it's personal, and it's built for the future of iGaming."

Conversational UI is one of the fastest-growing trends in digital experiences, and BetSymphony is the first to bring it to iGaming. Here's why that matters:

It's a breakthrough. It's an innovation the industry has not seen in the last 30 years. It opens new opportunities to boost player engagement and unlock revenue potential.

It's more immersive. Players move from clicking through static menus to having a dynamic, two-way interaction that feels human.

It's smarter. AI-driven personalization serves up only what's relevant - games, promotions, or bets - based on actual player behavior.

It's more capable. By unlocking features that static interfaces can't support, it creates entirely new ways for players to discover, interact, and engage.

It's safe. Integrates with responsible gaming tools that detect risky behavior and respond instantly.

BetHarmony is the conversation and interface . It is intelligent combining text, chat, and voice with:

Predictive personalization

Multi-agent orchestration

Multilingual fluency

Real-time operator integration

This integration enables players to navigate, bet, and explore entirely through conversation - with no dependency on traditional navigation structures.

With BetSymphony and BetHarmony fully integrated, this launch signals a decisive step toward a more engaging, accessible, and player-focused future in iGaming.

About BetSymphony

BetSymphony is no-revenue share iGaming platform that gives sportsbook and casino operators total control. Operators own the full source code and can adapt the flexible, modular architecture to their strategy, scale at their own pace, and innovate without limits.

About Symphony Solutions

Since 2008, Symphony Solutions has been delivering high-impact AI, Cloud, and Agile transformation services with a deep focus on iGaming. Partnering with operators worldwide, Symphony delivers end-to-end iGaming solutions — from full-scale product development and platform modernization to strategic tech consulting in the sports betting and casino sectors.

