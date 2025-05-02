Better & Better Reinvents Brushing Again with Two New Vitamin-Infused Toothpastes: Detoxify and Kids Formulas

"These formulas aren't just toothpaste—they're part of a broader movement where wellness is built through small, consistent steps so healthy habits stick and transform routines into rituals." Post this

Detoxify uses a powerful blend of vitamins in a clean, fluoride-free formula designed to do more than just clean teeth. It helps get rid of bacteria, supports overall oral health, and leaves your mouth feeling fresh and revitalized. With hydroxyapatite, a natural alternative to fluoride, Detoxify also strengthens enamel and helps maintain healthy teeth and gums.

For the younger ones, the Kids toothpaste offers a parent-approved formula with a delightful, all-natural watermelon flavor that makes brushing a fun and enjoyable experience. Fluoride-free and made without harsh abrasives, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, it's a gentle yet effective choice for growing smiles. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is enriched with essential vitamins to support healthy enamel and overall dental wellness.

"Our goal has always been to create products that go beyond just cleaning your teeth," said Vladimir Vukicevic, co-founder and CEO of Better & Better. "With Detoxify and Kids, we're giving families clean, high-performance, science-backed alternatives that support whole-body wellness, one brush at a time. These formulas aren't just toothpaste—they're part of a broader movement where wellness is built through small, consistent steps so healthy habits stick and transform routines into rituals."

With a growing consumer shift toward fluoride-free products and alternative ways to get essential vitamins, Better & Better is meeting the moment with smart, science-backed solutions. As more people question the long-term effects of fluoride—especially given that adults swallow about 10% of their toothpaste and children up to 50%—there's increasing demand for more functional oral care alternatives.

Better & Better believes the benefits of fluoride like cavity prevention, enamel strengthening, and brighter teeth can be achieved with clean, natural ingredients like hydroxyapatite, without the risks of prolonged fluoride exposure. That belief is baked into every product the company creates, including its two newest formulas.

Committed to clean science and sustainability, Better & Better meets the strictest Environmental Working Group standards and uses recyclable, eco-conscious packaging to help eliminate waste and protect the planet.

Both Detoxify and Kids are now available at betterandbetter.com and select retailers like Amazon. Affiliate links are available for easy access and promotion.

About Better & Better

Better & Better is reinventing the future of personal health by transforming everyday habits. The brand's current product offerings include science-backed, 2-in-1 vitamin-infused, natural, vegan toothpaste, a plastic-free natural floss, and bamboo toothbrushes. Inspired by an obsession for wellness and a desire to improve upon already existing routines, Better & Better is dreaming up entirely new systems for micronutrient delivery through existing habits. To learn more, visit betterandbetter.com and the brand's Instagram @becomebetterandbetter.

Media Contacts:

Ingrid Castor | Kloss Creatives PR

[email protected]

Farah Good | Kloss Creatives PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ingrid Castor, Better & Better, 1 559-553-5506, [email protected], https://www.betterandbetter.com/

SOURCE Better & Better