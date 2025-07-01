As a forward-thinking, technology-based service platform, we're proud to provide the most advanced directory of addiction treatment centers available today. Post this

To further enhance its user experience, Better Addiction Care uses artificial intelligence tools to analyze sentiment from verified Google and Yelp reviews, offering meaningful insight into patient satisfaction and overall facility reputation.

"As a forward-thinking, technology-based service platform, we're proud to provide the most advanced directory of addiction treatment centers available today," said Adam Weil, founder of Better Addiction Care. "Our mission is to make it easy for people visiting BetterAddictionCare.com to access trusted, detailed information—so they can make informed decisions for themselves or their loved ones."

Recent data from the long-running Monitoring the Future (MTF) study, conducted by the University of Michigan with funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, highlights a rising need for accessible treatment options across all age groups. Among adults ages 35 to 50, the 2023 MTF report identified significant increases in:

Cannabis use, reaching all-time highs in both past-year and past-month usage.

Binge drinking, which rose from 24.8% in 2018 to 27.0% in 2023.

Psychedelic use, which jumped from 0.6% in 2013 to 4.2% in 2023.

Amphetamine use, also showing notable increases over the past decade.

These long-term trends underscore the importance of easy-to-navigate, evidence-informed resources like Better Addiction Care, which aim to bridge the gap between need and access.

In addition to state-by-state program evaluations, Better Addiction Care offers:

A free, confidential 24/7 helpline

Insurance verification assistance

A robust library of educational content on the recovery process, substance-specific information, and what to expect from treatment

To learn more or explore treatment options, visit www.betteraddictioncare.com.

About Better Addiction Care

BetterAddictionCare.com is an independent information service for consumers who are dealing with addiction or seeking information on addiction treatment. As a referral service, Better Addiction Care provides information about addiction treatment practitioners and facilities. The technology-driven platform features a ranking system that evaluates treatment programs based on key indicators such as specialty focus, payment acceptance, and inclusivity. Each factor is scored to help individuals more easily find programs that align with their needs. In addition to that, the platform uses AI tools to analyze sentiment from verified Google and Yelp reviews to offer deeper insight into the patient experience at each facility. For more information, visit www.betteraddictioncare.com

Media Contact

Melissa Perlman, BlueIvy Communications, 1 561-310-9921, [email protected], https://www.blueivycommunications.com/

