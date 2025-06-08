Better Blend Brings Popular Smoothie Bowls to Factory 52 with New Satellite Location

Emerging smoothie bowl brand, Better Blend, is opening a unique new location at Factory 52 in Norwood, OH. Located next to Ace's Pickleball courts, Better Blend will offer guests a range of healthy, flavorful smoothie bowls, including an açaí bowl with 17 grams of protein.

NORWOOD, Ohio, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Blend, the fast-growing brand known for its healthy smoothie bowls, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest satellite location at Factory 52 in Norwood, Ohio. Situated in the concession building next to Ace's Pickleball courts, the new Better Blend spot will officially open on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

To celebrate the grand opening, Better Blend will offer $5 Super Bowls all weekend (Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8). The "Super Bowl" features a blended organic açaí base topped with fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, granola, cinnamon, toasted coconut, and a natural peanut butter drizzle—a crowd favorite for both new and returning fans.

Furry friends are welcome too! Better Blend will also be handing out free Bark Bowls—a fun, dog-friendly treat made with fresh banana and a natural peanut butter drizzle.

The Factory 52 location will serve Better Blend's signature smoothie bowls, including açaí, mango, dragon fruit (pitaya), and others. A highlight of the menu is the Power Bowl, an açaí bowl packing 17 grams of protein for those looking for a post-workout or on-the-go meal or snack.

This location is owned and operated by Karin Smith, a seasoned franchisee who also owns a successful Better Blend store in Independence, Kentucky. "Factory 52 is the perfect community hub, and we're excited to bring our nutritious bowls to this energetic new space," said Smith.

Better Blend - Factory 52 will be open:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Stop by opening weekend for great deals, delicious smoothie bowls, and a treat for your pup—all served up next to the pickleball courts at Factory 52.

About Better Blend:

Better Blend is on a mission to make healthy eating exciting, accessible, and delicious. With locations across the region, Better Blend serves a range of smoothie bowls crafted with high-quality, real ingredients and packed with flavor and nutrition.

Website:

www.betterblend.com/factory-52-healthy-food-bowl

Address:

2730 Maverick Dr, Norwood, OH 45212

Media Contact

Kim Hamlin, Better Blend, 1 859-916-1980, [email protected], www.betterblend.com

Karin Smith, Better Blend Franchising, 1 502-314-3993, [email protected], www.betterblend.com/factory-52-healthy-food-bowl

SOURCE Better Blend