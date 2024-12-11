Better Business Bureau of Houston names Greenberg, Grant & Richards 2024 Pinnacle Award Winner

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Houston has named Greenberg, Grant & Richards as a recipient of their 2024 Pinnacle Award Winner in the category of Financial Services.

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg, Grant & Richards is proud to be recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and now the 2024 Pinnacle Award Winner for their achievements and commitment to quality in both the workplace and their industry overall.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by the BBB for the annual Awards of Excellence for Fourth year in a row now. Greenberg, Grant & Richards takes pride in our 33 year history of serving and supporting our client's as a leader in the commercial debt collection industry. We strive every day to ensure the highest levels of efficacy, efficiency, ethical conduct, clear communication, transparency and, most importantly, effective recovery for our ever-growing client base. In the current tumultuous and uncertain economic environment we take pride in being a dependable and constant rock which our client's can rely on with confidence." asserted the company's Director of Operations, Eric Leger.

The BBB Pinnacle Award recognizes businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to overall excellence and quality in the workplace. This is the highest honor which the BBB can bestow on a company and is restricted to only one company in each category per year. Proceeds from the event help fund the BBB Education Foundation which educates consumers about scams and fraudulent business practices in the Greater Houston area. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of volunteer community leaders based on criteria established by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas.

About Greenberg Grant & Richards

Celebrating their 30th anniversary, Greenberg, Grant & Richards has 7 locations in 6 states with more on the way. Since 1993 we have served over 60,000 clients in almost every commercial sector worldwide. Due to our storied success and unrivaled ability to collect our client's delinquent balances quickly and efficiently we have been privileged to work with many Fortune 1000, Fortune 500, and Fortune 100 companies. We have collected 100 million dollars successfully for our clients in each of the past four years and that number has only steadily increased.

We are proud to be one of only 26 commercial collection agencies nationwide which are fully certified, licensed, and bonded by the Commercial Law League of America (CLLA). Additionally GGR is a founding member of the Commercial Collection Agencies of America (CCAA) as well as a member of the International Association of Commercial Collectors (IACC), and the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals (ACA). These memberships all have strict requirements and are conditional upon meeting and maintaining the highest levels of professional integrity as well as adherence to very strict codes of ethics and conduct.

If you need further information about us, please don't hesitate to contact Eric Leger, VP of Operations at Greenberg, Grant & Richards, at 1-888-961-1000 ext. 1155.

Alternatively, you can send us a message at [email protected]. We are looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Eric Leger, Greenberg, Grant & Richards Inc., 1-281-822-3519, [email protected]

