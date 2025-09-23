Better Call Steve The Plumber Announces New Boca Raton Office to Serve All of Palm Beach County

Better Call Steve The Plumber, a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial plumbing company with over 25 years of experience, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location at 7284 W Palmetto Park Road, Suite 101, Boca Raton, FL 33433.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Call Steve The Plumber, a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial plumbing company with over 25 years of experience, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location at 7284 W Palmetto Park Road, Suite 101, Boca Raton, FL 33433. The new office will provide dedicated service to Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and the wider Palm Beach County area.

Expanding Our Reach

This new Boca Raton location represents a significant step in Better Call Steve's growth in South Florida. Residents and commercial property owners throughout Palm Beach County can now access local, reliable plumbing services from their neighborhood expert. In addition to Boca Raton and Delray Beach, service areas include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Wellington, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach, and the surrounding communities.

Residential & Commercial Plumbing Services Offered

Better Call Steve The Plumber offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing services to both residential and commercial clients, including but not limited to:

Residential Services:

Leak detection and repair

Drain cleaning & clog removal

Toilet, faucet, and fixture repair

Water heater installation & repair

Garbage disposal services

Whole-home repiping & pipe repair

Sewer line & main line services

Kitchen & bathroom plumbing renovations

Commercial Services:

New plumbing installations, full build-outs and remodels

Preventive maintenance & ongoing repairs

Restroom & fixture upgrades

Water heater systems for business-scale demand

Major sewer line services

Backflow installation & testing

Restaurants, retail, industrial and commercial office spaces

Specialized services such as dental office water line installation & maintenance

What Sets Better Call Steve Apart

In a competitive field, Better Call Steve The Plumber distinguishes itself through several core strengths:

Experience & Integrity: Over 25 years of honest, reliable service in South Florida .

. Fair & Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees, no pressure upselling, and clear communication on estimates and scope.

Fast, Accurate Diagnostic Work: The ability to quickly assess plumbing issues, identify root causes, and deliver solutions efficiently.

Customer-Centric, Local Approach: Family-owned, locally based, treating every job—large or small—as though it were for their own home.

Strong Reputation & Trust: A track record of high ratings, glowing customer reviews, and service built on reliability. "When you call Steve and his team, you're not just getting a plumber — you're getting a neighbor you can trust."

A Word from a Satisfied Customer

"I can't recommend this plumbing company enough! They were incredibly reliable, showed up right on time, diagnosed the issue quickly, and got everything fixed without any hassle. What really impressed me was how reasonably priced they were compared to others I've called or used in the past. No hidden fees, no upselling — just honest, quality work at a fair price." — Jessica M.

About Better Call Steve The Plumber

Since its founding, Better Call Steve The Plumber has built its business on honesty, reliability, and high-quality workmanship. Operating 24/7, the company services residential and commercial clients in Broward, Pelham Beach, and Northern Miami-Dade counties, now bolstering its presence in Palm Beach with the new Boca Raton office. Licensed to perform all plumbing work in Florida (License #CFC-057118), the company guarantees workmanship and stands behind every job.

Media Contact

Lisa Simmons, IWD Marketing, 1 561-392-0783 104, [email protected], https://www.iwdesigners.com

SOURCE IWD Marketing