Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living Hires Sandra Jimison as Area Sales Manager in Pawleys Island, SC

Sandra Jimison to lead the South Strand operations of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living in Pawleys Island, SC.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living is expanding its team with the addition of Sandra Jimison. She will serve as the Area Sales Manager in the South Strand area. In addition to bringing 22 years of real estate experience to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living team, Mrs. Jimison has been serving the public for her entire career.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandra Jimison to our company's dynamic team of real estate professionals," said Ron Jackson, CEO/ Broker-in-Charge of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living. "She has an impressive reputation throughout the community and brings experience that will be a phenomenal asset to growing our market share in the Pawleys Island and South Strand area."

Sandra is originally from Chapel Hill, NC but has called the coast of South Carolina, from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head, home for the last 4 decades. Her professional career started as a licensed optician, where she helped others see the world clearly. Sandra and her husband purchased and renovated multiple properties through the years which led to a new career in real estate in 2001. Her passion for helping others is evident after just a brief conversation.

"I am excited to be joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living. The company has a great reputation for providing excellent client service and is supported by such a well-known lifestyle brand," said Mrs. Jimison. "The tools offered by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living help its agents best serve their local communities, and I look forward to working with such an impressive real estate firm."

To learn more about Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living, visit www.elliottcoastalliving.com, or call Ron Jackson, CEO/ Broker-in-Charge, for more information on how to become part of the Elliott Team.

