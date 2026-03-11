Better Impact Acquires Galaxy Digital to Form the Definitive Technology Platform Dedicated to Volunteerism

Deal gives volunteer professionals the support system they deserve by combining the power of 600 million+ hours of volunteer impact data with an ecosystem of 85,000+ organizations and 400+ volunteer centers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Impact, a software company that helps organizations manage volunteer strategies, announced today that it has acquired Galaxy Digital, creators of the Get Connected volunteer management system and opportunity network. This deal shines a spotlight on a critical gap in the volunteer ecosystem: the lack of resources and recognition for the professionals that engage, recruit, manage and support the volunteers that deliver such extensive community impact.

Together, the organizations support a network that includes more than 600 million volunteer hours logged, 400+ community volunteer centers, and 85,000 nonprofits and community organizations. Volunteer professionals now have the complete infrastructure they need to collectively support the volunteer-powered work of nonprofits, government agencies, schools, and other community organizations. With only about 0.2 percent of foundation funding currently expended on the support of volunteer programs, Better Impact will now be able to provide volunteer professionals with the data and insights they need to secure more resources and increase their leadership role within their organization.

"We started with a simple belief: volunteer professionals deserve better - better tools, better insight into their impact, and a real seat at the table inside their organizations. Bringing Galaxy Digital into the Better Impact family gives us the ability to deliver on that promise," said Houston Goodwin, CEO of Better Impact. "We're building the platform that gives leaders of volunteers the tools and insights they need to unlock more funding, expand their strategy, and prove the impact of the work they deliver every day."

"Our two companies have a shared vision to elevate volunteer professionals and the value of volunteerism overall," said Walt Dickinson, former CEO of Galaxy Digital, now CRO at Better Impact. "Together, we're making this vision a reality for customers and their communities."

Better Impact is backed by The Brydon Group, a veteran-led private equity firm whose founding team partners with experienced operators to build category-defining software companies.

"Better Impact is now uniquely positioned to help lead the next era of volunteer engagement technology," said Steve Ressler, co-founder and managing partner of The Brydon Group and founder of the 300,000-strong GovLoop community. "The combined team brings a wealth of expertise to one of the most important and most undervalued economic drivers in the world - volunteerism. Together, they will help organizations better demonstrate the value volunteers bring to communities."

The company's expanded platform includes several volunteer technology solutions, including:

Volunteer Impact - The #1 rated volunteer management system on G2, serving nonprofits, healthcare, government, and community organizations.

Get Connected - The technology that powers a network of over 400 community volunteer centers and connects volunteers to hundreds of thousands of active opportunities.

Volunteer Link - A new platform for corporations and universities to connect employees and students with vetted volunteer opportunities and track their impact.

Better Impact is proud to serve thousands of nonprofits including United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society, Girl Scouts, Feeding America, and YMCA, along with organizations like Volunteer Houston, HandsOn New Orleans, HandsOn NWNC, United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, Advocate Health, Serve Ohio, City of Melbourne, Chobani, The Natural History Museum of London, and IHC New Zealand.

Learn more: www.BetterImpact.com/Better-Together

About Better Impact

Better Impact is the #1 rated volunteer management platform on G2, providing software used by thousands of nonprofits, hospitals, municipalities, and other organizations in over 20 countries. With a passionate team and deep understanding of the challenges volunteer professionals face, the platform helps simplify scheduling, improve communication, increase volunteer retention, and demonstrate the impact of volunteer service. Better Impact supports the full volunteer ecosystem - from discovery and application through engagement, recognition, and long-term retention. The company partners with Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteering, to advance volunteer technology and data insights across the sector.

www.BetterImpact.com

www.GalaxyDigital.com

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is a committed-capital, growth-oriented investment firm that partners with experienced executives to acquire and operate industry-leading businesses in software, healthcare, and business-to-business and business-to-government sectors.

Media Contact

Robin Bectel, Better Impact, 1 2026540800, [email protected]

Eli Samuels, Better Impact, [email protected]

SOURCE Better Impact