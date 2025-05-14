Better Impact Unveils Bold New Brand to Reflect the Future of Volunteerism

This rebrand reflects our evolution into a partner that not only builds powerful software, but is actively investing in the future of volunteerism. Post this

"Volunteerism is not broken—it's just ready for what's next," said Houston Goodwin, CEO of Better Impact. "This rebrand reflects our evolution into a partner that not only builds powerful software, but is actively investing in the future of volunteerism. We're taking deliberate steps to help organizations elevate volunteer engagement from a support function to a strategic priority—and this brand launch is just the beginning."

A New Identity Rooted in Purpose

The refreshed logo—a dynamic figure in motion formed from geometric shapes—represents energy, collaboration, and the modern volunteer leader. A vibrant color palette and clean, accessible typography reinforce Better Impact's role as a trusted partner and forward-thinking innovator.

Reaffirmed Mission and Vision

Mission: To unlock the full potential of volunteerism

Vision: Provide solutions that transform volunteer strategies

Alongside this new visual identity, Better Impact is also introducing a refined voice—relatable, knowledgeable, and passionately supportive of the people who power volunteer programs. This voice will be reflected across the company's website, software interface, learning materials, and client communications.

To learn more about the rebrand and what it represents for the future of volunteerism, visit:

👉 https://blog.betterimpact.com/en/volunteerism-is-not-just-about-good-intentions

About Better Impact

Better Impact provides volunteer management software used by thousands of nonprofits, hospitals, municipalities, and other organizations worldwide. With a passionate team and deep understanding of the challenges volunteer leaders face, the platform helps simplify scheduling, improve communication, increase volunteer retention, and demonstrate the impact of volunteer programs.

[email protected]

