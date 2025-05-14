Better Impact Unveils Bold New Brand to Reflect the Future of Volunteerism

On May 13th, Better Impact launched a refreshed brand that reflects its continued commitment to supporting volunteer leaders around the world. With a new look and a clearer voice, this update showcases how Better Impact is evolving alongside the needs of today's organizations—while staying true to its core mission. If you're curious about what's changed and how it supports your work, this announcement offers a closer look at the thinking behind the rebrand.
Winston-Salem, N.C., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Impact, a global leader in volunteer engagement software, has officially launched its refreshed brand, marking a new chapter in its mission to unlock the full potential of volunteerism. The new brand—featuring a revitalized visual identity, purpose-driven messaging, and an enhanced focus on client partnerships—is now live.
This transformation is about more than just a new look. It signals Better Impact's commitment to evolving alongside the needs of today's volunteer leaders—offering support, inspiration, and continuously improving tools that help organizations make the most of their people-powered missions.
"Volunteerism is not broken—it's just ready for what's next," said Houston Goodwin, CEO of Better Impact. "This rebrand reflects our evolution into a partner that not only builds powerful software, but is actively investing in the future of volunteerism. We're taking deliberate steps to help organizations elevate volunteer engagement from a support function to a strategic priority—and this brand launch is just the beginning."
A New Identity Rooted in Purpose
The refreshed logo—a dynamic figure in motion formed from geometric shapes—represents energy, collaboration, and the modern volunteer leader. A vibrant color palette and clean, accessible typography reinforce Better Impact's role as a trusted partner and forward-thinking innovator.
- Mission: To unlock the full potential of volunteerism
- Vision: Provide solutions that transform volunteer strategies
Alongside this new visual identity, Better Impact is also introducing a refined voice—relatable, knowledgeable, and passionately supportive of the people who power volunteer programs. This voice will be reflected across the company's website, software interface, learning materials, and client communications.
About Better Impact
Better Impact provides volunteer management software used by thousands of nonprofits, hospitals, municipalities, and other organizations worldwide. With a passionate team and deep understanding of the challenges volunteer leaders face, the platform helps simplify scheduling, improve communication, increase volunteer retention, and demonstrate the impact of volunteer programs.
