Better Place Forests Acquires Digital Platform Butterfly

"We are excited to welcome Butterfly into the Better Place family. This acquisition allows us to bridge the natural and digital worlds, ensuring that memories can live on in the physical beauty of our forests and in the digital space where they can be preserved across generations," said Adam Tibbs, CEO of Better Place Forests.

"Joining Better Place was a natural fit," said Butterfly CEO, Pankaj Shah. "Better Place is creating the future of end-of-life care: beautiful places online and in the real world for families to honor the people they love."

The acquisition enables Better Place to expand its reach exponentially by offering families both a meaningful in-person experience in its forests and the ease of a digital memorial that can be accessed online globally. The combined offering strengthens Better Place's position as a leader in end-of-life services, providing families a spectrum of solutions that acknowledge the need to blend traditional and digital memorial experiences.

The Butterfly platform, soon to be rebranded as Better Place Memories, builds community by allowing family and friends to create a digital memorial page where they can share stories, photos, and videos to celebrate and remember their loved ones long after a traditional memorial service.

This acquisition is a crucial part of Better Place's long-term strategy to offer comprehensive end-of-life services, by combining environmental stewardship and innovative digital tools.

"We're not just expanding our services; we're evolving to meet the emotional and practical needs of families in an increasingly digital world," added Tibbs. "Our goal is to create a lasting legacy for families —one that lives on in both the forest and the cloud."

About Better Place Forests:

Founded in 2015, Better Place Forests is America's leading provider of nature-based end-of-life experiences and tools. Better Place Forests helps millions of families plan for end-of-life with a suite of digital tools and services in addition to nine Memorial Forest locations. For more information, visit www.betterplaceforests.com.

About Butterfly:

Butterfly is an online memorial platform that allows users to create a digital obituary for the modern era. It offers an interactive way to share stories, pictures, and videos of a loved one, building community in remembrance. For more information, visit www.butterfly.co.

