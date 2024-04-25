Better Place Forests Announces Green Options for Funeral Homes & Crematories

In the ever-evolving landscape of life and legacy, partnerships are the lifeblood of innovation. By collaborating with forward-thinking funeral homes, we are helping to unlock a world of sustainable memorial options... Post this

"In the ever-evolving landscape of life and legacy, partnerships are the lifeblood of innovation. By collaborating with forward-thinking funeral homes, we are helping to unlock a world of sustainable memorial options," said Adam Tibbs, CEO of Better Place Forests. "Together, we're redefining the meaning of 'rest in peace' for generations to come."

Better Place Forests is America's first conservation Memorial Forest company where ashes can be returned to the earth at a Memorial Tree in a protected forest. Families and individuals choose Better Place Forests because they want a sustainable alternative to cemeteries. To date, over 6,000 families have chosen a Memorial Forest as their final resting place and 300,000 families are considering it as an option.

A Memorial Tree is chosen within a protected forest as a final resting place. The tree can accommodate the ashes of multiple family members as well as beloved pets. A Forest Memorial is held to honor the person laid to rest. Guests participate in mixing ashes with local soil, and returning the ashes to the earth. A custom-inscribed Memorial Marker is placed at the base of the tree as a tribute to that family's special place in the forest.

Since its inception, Better Place Forests has protected over 1,000 acres of Memorial Forests across the US, and that number continues to grow. Additionally, 490,600 trees have been planted in honor of customers in partnerships with nonprofits such as One Tree Planted and the Arbor Day Foundation.

"People often need an actual physical place to visit and remember us. Better Place Forests provides that. The sustainable, sensitive approach of Better Place Forests is something the world has long needed." says Christina B., Better Place Forests Customer of the Rock River Memorial Forest.

Founded in 2015, Better Place Forests is America's first conservation forest memorial company, creating natural final resting places in protected forests. For more information on Better Place Forests and its sustainable end-of-life options, please visit www.betterplaceforests.com.

