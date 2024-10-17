Better Place Forests Launches Affordable End-of-Life Alternative

Spreading Groves are a critical next step in an expansion journey as Better Place realizes its vision of offering comprehensive end-of-life experiences by connecting physical memorial forest sites with the limitless reach of digital tributes. Post this

The Spreading Grove offering is available at Better Place Forests St. Croix Valley, located just 40 minutes from the Twin Cities. The company plans to expand the Spreading Grove offering to its other eight forest locations in 2025.

"Spreading Groves are a critical next step in an expansion journey as Better Place realizes its vision of offering comprehensive end-of-life experiences by connecting physical memorial forest sites with the limitless reach of digital tributes." said Better Place CEO Adam Tibbs.

"We're a family-owned funeral home, operating in the Twin Cities for 78 years and we're meeting a growing demand for green alternatives. We always encourage families to plan for permanent memorialization for cremated remains and think the Spreading Grove at Better Place Forests St. Croix Valley is a beautiful option," shared Scott Mueller, Mueller Memorial.

The Spreading Grove offering enables families to have a meaningful in-person experience at a great value. Better Place has rapidly expanded its reach with a unique combination of in-forest experiences and new digital products. The company recently acquired Better Place Memories, a digital memorials and obituary platform. The combined offering strengthens Better Place's position as a leader in end-of-life services, providing families a spectrum of solutions that acknowledge the need to blend in-person and digital memorial experiences.

"It's our mission to help as many families as possible with natural end-of-life options," added Tibbs. "We're excited to offer a more affordable option that we believe will bring great value and peace to families."

