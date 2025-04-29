Better Way Branding Offers Brand, Communications Services for Small Businesses, Nonprofits

Better Way Branding, a boutique branding, marketing and communications agency, has announced its official launch serving small businesses and nonprofits in the Carolinas and beyond with strategy-based services for sustainable organizational growth. The agency was founded with a vision to support stronger communities by helping entrepreneurs and nonprofits build purpose-driven brands. In addition to working with existing businesses and organizations, the company also serves clients who are interested in starting a new business and want to establish a strong brand presence.

SALISBURY, N.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Way Branding, a boutique branding, marketing and communications agency, has announced its official launch serving small businesses and nonprofits in the Carolinas and beyond with strategy-based services for sustainable organizational growth.

The agency was founded with a vision to support stronger communities by helping entrepreneurs and nonprofits build purpose-driven brands. In addition to working with existing businesses and organizations, the company also serves clients who are interested in starting a new business and want to establish a strong brand presence.

"We see small businesses and nonprofits as the keystone of strong communities," said Misty Ebel, CEO & founder of Better Way Branding. "When they thrive, we all thrive. Our mission is to empower the creators, dreamers and doers of our communities by equipping them with branding and communications strategies that are accessible to them."

Ebel was inspired to start Better Way Branding because she noticed two trends aligning—an increasing number of professionals venturing out as entrepreneurs, alongside a glut of low-quality marketing advice available through social networks.

"We've all seen the videos, in one social media feed or another, from some so-called marketing guru outlining five easy steps to launch your $100K business in three months," Ebel said. "The truth is, it's not that easy. But the other truth is, there are proven strategies and best practices that can help grow your business. That's where we can help."

Better Way Branding's process starts with a free discovery call to understand a potential client's current situation, challenges and long-term goals. From there, they develop a recommended strategy to reach those goals.

The agency also offers support with execution, a key benefit for small organizations with small or nonexistent marketing teams. Services include strategy consulting, brand identity and creative development, social media strategy and management, fundraising communications support, website design, search engine optimization, media relations, and communications training and coaching. To learn more, visit betterwaybranding.com.

About Better Way Branding

A woman-owned small business based in Salisbury, N.C., Better Way Branding delivers strategy-based brand, communications and marketing services to other small businesses and nonprofits. The boutique agency was founded by Misty Ebel, a marketing and communications expert with more than two decades of experience working with nonprofits, small businesses and global corporations.

Media Contact

Misty Ebel, Better Way Branding, 1 704-245-8890, [email protected], www.betterwaybranding.com

