BetterMouth.TV Launches to Help Dental Practices Turn Waiting Room Time Into Patient Education Time

Created with content from Whitney DiFoggio, RDH, also known as Teeth Talk Girl, BetterMouth.TV helps practices educate patients before they ever get to the chair.

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BetterMouth.TV, a new patient education platform for dental offices, is helping practices transform waiting room screens into an engaging, ad-free educational experience designed to better inform patients and support the dental team.

Built to replace random television programming with patient-friendly oral health content, BetterMouth.TV gives dental practices an easy way to reinforce treatment conversations, improve the patient experience, and create more meaningful educational moments throughout the visit.

The platform features content from registered dental hygienist, Whitney DiFoggio, widely known as Teeth Talk Girl, whose educational videos have helped millions of patients and dental professionals better understand oral health. With BetterMouth.TV, practices can now bring that same approachable style of education directly into the office environment.

"Too often, waiting room screens are wasted," said Alex Westerhoff, co-founder of BetterMouth.TV. "We created BetterMouth.TV to help practices turn that time into something more valuable for both patients and the team. When patients are already learning before the appointment begins, it can make conversations in the operatory smoother, more productive, and less repetitive."

BetterMouth.TV is designed for dental practices that want to:

create a more modern waiting room experience

help patients better understand common procedures and treatment recommendations

support stronger treatment conversations and case acceptance

reduce the need for teams to repeat the same basic education throughout the day

The platform is simple for dental offices to use, with plug-and-play setup on office TVs and content designed specifically for patient viewing in a dental setting. "Whitney has spent years building trust with both patients and dental professionals through clear, relatable education," said Alex Westerhoff, co-founder. "BetterMouth.TV is an exciting next step because it brings that education into dental practices in a way that is easy to implement and genuinely helpful." BetterMouth.TV is currently available for dental practices interested in improving patient education and the in-office experience. Practices can learn more at https://bettermouth.tv/

Media Contact

Dana Lewis, Dana Lewis Public Relations, 1 818-536-3100, [email protected], https://bettermouth.tv/

SOURCE BetterMouth.TV