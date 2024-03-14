BetterMynd Accelerates Student Impact, Now Serving More Than 100 College and University Partners To Deliver High Quality Online Student Mental Health Support

"We are energized by BetterMynd's expanded impact on college campuses across the U.S., and proud to provide increasing numbers of college students nationwide" Cody Semrau, Founder & CEO of BetterMynd Post this

As part of BetterMynd's growth and momentum, the company has achieved these milestones:

Increased Number of Successful 50-Minute Online Therapy Sessions: Over the past year, the company achieved a 1.9x year-over-year growth in the number of attended 50-minute online therapy sessions. BetterMynd is now averaging 1,400+ attended 50-minute sessions every month. This increase in successful sessions is key to meeting the 60% increased demand for mental health services among college students.

Growth in Partner Campuses: BetterMynd experienced a 66% growth in partnerships from February 2023 to February 2024 , welcoming an additional 47 partners. In 2024 alone, the company welcomed five new partners, including University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southern University and A&M College System. In addition, BetterMynd forged three strategic business partnerships with Togetherall, Upswing and the Hope Center, furthering the company's mission and reach in making mental health support more accessible to college students.

to , welcoming an additional 47 partners. In 2024 alone, the company welcomed five new partners, including and and A&M College System. In addition, BetterMynd forged three strategic business partnerships with Togetherall, Upswing and the Hope Center, furthering the company's mission and reach in making mental health support more accessible to college students. Expanded Counselor Network Diversity and Capabilities: BetterMynd continues to focus on delivering a high quality of care to meet individualized student needs, resulting in a 9.3/10 or higher student satisfaction rating. As the company continues to scale, it expanded and strengthened its growing counselor network, including a 30% increase in the number of BIPOC counselors and a 15% increase in the number of multilingual counselors. In addition, BetterMynd incorporated a translation through caption offering into their HIPAA-compliant video sessions.

BetterMynd supplements and expands on-campus mental health resources by providing students access to 50-minute individual counseling sessions online from the company's diverse network of over 400 licensed and insured mental health clinicians. There are no restrictions on the total number of counseling sessions allotted per student, nor a required enrollment-based or per-student subscription. Students can receive further support through BetterMynd's additional online therapy solutions, including Group Wellbeing Workshops, 24/7 On-Demand Crisis & Support Line, and Psychiatry and Medication Management. Depending upon the philosophy of care and clinical services delivery model of each campus, students can access BetterMynd online therapy directly through the BetterMynd website or through referral from the college counseling center.

"We know that students' mental health and wellbeing is of utmost importance to their academic success," said Karen Sokolowski, PhD, Director of Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) at the University of Albany and Licensed Psychologist. "Over the course of our two-year partnership, BetterMynd has been a helpful partner to CAPS in expanding the flexibility and accessibility of our counseling services to meet the preferences of each individual student."

