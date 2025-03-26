BetterWay Blood Testing by Babson Diagnostics to Expand to Sam's Clubs in the Austin area

"BetterWay lowers the barriers to testing, making it easier for people to take charge of their health," said David Stein, Babson's CEO. "We are excited to collaborate with Sam's Club and increase access to actionable health insights." Post this

"BetterWay lowers the barriers to testing, making it easier for people to take charge of their health," said David Stein, Babson's CEO. "We are excited to collaborate with Sam's Club and increase access to actionable health insights."

This is BetterWay's first collaboration with a national retailer. It adds significant momentum to BetterWay, a breakthrough innovation in diagnostic testing that Babson commercially launched at select Austin locations in May 2024.

BetterWay makes blood collection less invasive and more convenient without sacrificing the accuracy and efficiency of laboratory analysis. All samples are analyzed at Babson's CLIA-certified lab in Austin, and customers receive test results in one to two days. BetterWay blood testing at the Sam's Club Austin locations is available to the public and does not require a Sam's Club membership.

About BetterWay by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—affordable fingertip collection at convenient locations with fast, accurate lab results. Available now at select Austin pharmacies and clinics, BetterWay empowers people to take charge of their health. Customers can order tests for themselves or with a doctor and receive clear, easy-to-understand results in one to two days. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. Healthcare organizations across the U.S. can partner with Babson to bring the BetterWay experience to their patients. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

