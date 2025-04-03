BetterWay Blood Testing Expands Test Menu in Thyroid, Kidney and Cardiovascular Disease States

"Expanding our offering demonstrates BetterWay's capability to meet the menu needs of our clinicians and customers," said David Stein, Babson's CEO. "These new tests provide clinicians with greater choice for their patients and empower individuals to take control of their health." Post this

"Expanding our offering demonstrates BetterWay's capability to meet the menu needs of our clinicians and customers," said David Stein, Babson's CEO. "These new tests provide clinicians with greater choice for their patients and empower individuals to take control of their health."

BetterWay blood testing makes blood collection less invasive and more convenient without sacrificing the accuracy and efficiency of laboratory testing. Samples are analyzed at Babson's CLIA-certified lab in Austin, and customers receive test results in one to two days. The service partners with retailers, healthcare organizations, and clinician practices to offer their communities access to affordable testing with a preferred experience.

BetterWay launched in May 2024 with a menu of 55 tests, covering the analytes most commonly ordered for routine exams, chronic condition management, and screenings. These additional 6 tests will expand access to key insights for improving health and wellbeing.

About BetterWay by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—affordable fingertip collection at convenient locations with fast, accurate lab results. Available now at select Austin pharmacies and clinics, BetterWay empowers people to take charge of their health. Customers can order tests for themselves or with a doctor and receive clear, easy-to-understand results in one to two days. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. Healthcare organizations across the U.S. can partner with Babson to bring the BetterWay experience to their patients. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

