BetterWay Devs Ranks No. 40 in HR on the 2026 Inc. 5000

"Ranking No. 40 in Human Resources on the Inc. 5000 is proof our model works; we keep growing because our clients grow with the talent we provide, and because those relationships are built to last." — Pablo Velasquez, CEO & Founder, BetterWay Devs Post this

BetterWay Devs works with companies across industries and of every size, from nonprofits to fast-growing startups and established companies scaling their engineering, because they're all looking for the same thing: technical talent they can count on for the long run, not just a resume to fill a seat. That approach is built on transparency and real support for the developers behind it, creating quality, long-term jobs for engineers across the Americas, whether that means placing a dedicated team member or running the hiring process from search to offer.

"Before 2021, we were a small software development agency, but we kept seeing the same problem: companies were using suppliers with high rotation; they needed a better way to build long-term relationships with great technical talent," said Pablo Velasquez, CEO & Founder of BetterWay Devs. "That's what led us to rebrand as BetterWay Devs and build our model around transparency and long-term value for both our clients and the talent we place. Ranking No. 40 in Human Resources on the Inc. 5000 is proof that the model works; we keep growing because our clients grow with the talent we provide and then they request more talent, and because those relationships are built to last."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and collectively, these companies have added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Companies exploring their own hiring needs can browse BetterWay Devs' candidate database, more than 10,000 applicants across Latin America, at https://candidates.betterway.dev/

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About BetterWay Devs

BetterWay Devs is a nearshore IT staffing and recruiting company that connects experienced software developers across the Americas, with a focus on Latin America, with U.S. and international technology companies. With more than 17 years of experience, including 12 years in software development and the past 5 years focused on IT staffing and recruiting, the company focuses on transparency, developer support, and long-term partnerships between companies and engineers, sourcing talent across Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. Learn more at https://www.betterway.dev/

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

Media Contact

Paula Tellez, BetterWay Devs, 1 3052096422, [email protected], https://www.betterway.dev/

SOURCE BetterWay Devs