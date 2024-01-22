Beverage Industry Veteran Dino Cardelli, To Join InterContinental Beverage Capital As Partner

InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc. (IBC) announces that Dino Cardelli has joined the global beverage advisory firm as a Director and Partner. Mr Cardelli has played critical leadership roles in companies with highly complex domestic and international supply chain and purchasing organizations, including The Coca-Cola Company and Pepsi's Global Nutritions Group, and most recently as the VP of Supply Chain and Procurement at Sun Orchard Juicery based in Miami, FL. With over 25 years of strategic, operational, and tactical procurement knowhow, Dino brings a wealth of insights, skills, and relationships that will contribute significantly to existing projects and assist IBC in offering value added services to clients worldwide.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc. ("IBC") has announced that Dino Cardelli has joined the firm as a Director and Partner. IBC is a global advisory firm established in 2013 and works with companies and brands in the Beverage, CPG, and Cannabis sectors.

Mr. Cardelli is a highly experienced and respected supply chain and purchasing professional with over 25 years in strategic, operational, and tactical procurement. In his career, Dino has led sourcing teams in both direct and indirect procurement categories.

Most recently Dino was VP of Supply Chain and Procurement at Sun Orchard Juicery based in Miami, Florida, where he excelled in that position for over 7 years. At Sun Orchard Dino was responsible for the operations, budgeting, and execution of a highly complex inbound supply chain from both domestic and international supply points. He was directly responsible for the sourcing and supplier relationships for Not-From Concentrate Juices, Purees, Packaging, Flavor systems, and all critical raw materials for manufacturing.

Prior to Sun Orchard, Dino was Operations Leader for PepsiCo's Global Nutrition Group and Head Contract Manufacturing Division, LATAM. This included responsibility for the strategy and co-manufacturing footprint for 23 plants and finished goods sourcing in 18 countries from Guatemala to Argentina, including Brazil.

Before PepsiCo, Dino worked as an independent consultant from 2003-2012 where he advised his clients on a multitude of key initiatives and managed sourcing projects. His assignments included well-known industry entities such as Merck, NutraSweet, Cargill, and Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG). From 1995-2003 he worked for The Coca-Cola Company as the Director of Global Ingredients and Juices and as the Director of Supply Chain for Coca-Cola Bottler Panamco.

Mr. John Carson, Chairman of IBC, former President of Cadbury Schweppes NA, and Chairman of Triarc NA, stated, "We are very excited to have Dino join our partnership. He brings a breadth and diversity of skills that will contribute significantly to our existing projects such as sugar reduction and de-sugaredTM juice, and allow us to offer our significant value-added services to geographies, markets, and sectors we seek to breakthrough in.

Dino earned a Bachelor and Masters degrees from The University of Florida in Economics & Agribusiness and is certified By Harvard Business School in Agribusiness Leadership. He is bi-lingual (Spanish) and enjoys photography and fishing. He is both an FAA-certified Drone Pilot and a US Coast Guard Small Vessel Captain. He resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with his wife Josie, and 4 poodles.

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

IBC is a global advisory firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a strategic network of industry relationships worldwide, investment capital resources, and institutional debt sources, along with specialized consultants and management teams. These resources provide our partnership companies expertise, industry proficiencies and access to new markets with supply chain and R&D resources along with valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities. IBC is actively seeking companies in its targeted verticals that have unique products and dedicated management that can develop into category leaders. For more information log onto https://inbevcapital.com/.

