Beverage Marketing Association Launches "Better Together" Initiative, Uniting Top Brands and Leading Retailers at eBev 2025

Taylor Barnebey, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Advertising at Total Wine & More, will kick off the eBev 2025 conference with a compelling keynote address on the matter.

For the first time in modern history, the alcohol sector is witnessing a decline in both revenue and social relevance. Barnebey will emphasizes the urgent need for a united industry front.

The "Better Together" initiative represents a call to action for industry stakeholders to come together to address these challenges and ensure the industry's continued relevance in today's shifting marketplace.

"In addition to this initiative, eBev 2025 will provide critical insights for beverage marketers across all segments – with themes including the evolution of how we utilize social media platforms, de-premiumization as well as targeting more elusive premium consumers, the return to on-premise consumption, and the ever changing landscape of alternative beverages, including the infused THC / hemp market. Together, we will continue to ensure a vibrant future for the beverage industry," said Seth Hillstrom, Executive Director of Beverage Marketing Association.

Participation is by invitation only. To learn more visit http://www.bevmarketing.org or to request an invitation, please reach out to [email protected].

About Beverage Marketing Association (BMA):

The Beverage Marketing Association is dedicated to serving the global beverage industry through research, knowledge sharing, and the facilitation of business relationships. As beverage marketers, our remit begins with listening to our shoppers and consumers, uncovering truths about what they want and need, and delivering value at each and every touchpoint. So how do we do it? With technology and preferences ever-changing, and only an estimated 10% of marketers truly proficient with the tools they use, honing our craft and growing our businesses starts and ends with staying connected.

