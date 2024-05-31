Beverage Ranch and RNDC Texas Launch SLAMZEES Party Drink

At 15% ABV, SLAMZEES fulfills consumer demand for higher alcohol single serve options in nostalgic, fruity and decadent flavors. Post this

"We're thrilled to bring SLAMZEES to the Texas market and provide consumers with a fast, fun and flavorful alternative," said Ryan Baird, Co-Founder of SLAMZEES. "Our team has worked closely with our partners to develop innovative packaging, exceptional flavors and an entertaining brand. We are excited to bring SLAMZEES to all of Texas."

With its extensive reach and unparalleled expertise, RNDC is poised to propel SLAMZEES to the forefront of the Texas alcohol scene, connecting the brand with consumers across the state.

"We look forward to further building our relationship with SLAMZEES," said Janie Thurman, RNDC's SVP of Texas Wine. "We're eager to expand this new and exciting partnership-ultimately broadening SLAMZEES reach in the Texas market."

SLAMZEES will launch in Texas with six flavors including Watermelon Kiwi, Sour Strawberry, Cherry Limeade, Cookies and Cream, Banana Pudding and Fruity Cereal. From nostalgic flavors to modern classics, each flavor promises a unique and unforgettable experience.\

You can find SLAMZEES at retailers across the state, with plans for expanded availability in the near future. To stay updated on the latest news and events from SLAMZEES, follow @SLAMZEES on social media and visit slamzees.com.

About SLAMZEES:

Sometimes an idea SLAMS right into your FACE! What if we took those indulgent treats we all know and love and made them boozy? SLAMZEES takes your favorite cravings and makes them party-worthy. SLAMZEES is the new innovative concept from Beverage Ranch LLC, a Texas incubator of brands co-founded by Rhett Keisler and Ryan Baird. To learn more, visit slamzees.com or follow on social @SLAMZEES.

About Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC):

As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry's brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve. With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution—elevating spirits and sales across our value chain. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications, at [email protected].

