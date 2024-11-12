Beverage Trends - Creating Consumer Value Through Trend Innovation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the primary market trends shaping the beverage industry. Attendees will gain insights into which products are at the forefront of innovation and the reason for their success. The featured speakers will discuss the range of products that can enhance value for consumers.
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand owners are always looking for ways to set themselves apart from their competition. By addressing popular market trends like sugar reduction, added functional benefits and cleaner label ingredients, food manufacturers can meet their consumer's expectations.
According to Innova Market Insights, more than one in four US consumers say they always check for ingredients they are interested in on the product pack. Additionally, consumers have placed sugar and sweetener ingredients in the spotlight with beverage manufacturers reformulating their product lines to deliver healthier products.
Products such as prebiotics and fibers, natural sweeteners and natural colors can provide added value to the consumer while setting a beverage apart from the competition.
Register for this webinar today to learn more about the types of products that are driving innovation in the beverage industry.
Join experts from Brenntag Food and Nutrition, Dave Vela, Strategic Marketing Manager, Brenntag NA; Terry Wagner, Product Development Scientist; and Corene Canning, Business Development Specialist, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beverage Trends – Creating Consumer Value Through Trend Innovation.
