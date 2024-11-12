Beverage Trends - Creating Consumer Value Through Trend Innovation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Products such as prebiotics and fibers, natural sweeteners and natural colors can provide added value to the consumer while setting a beverage apart from the competition. Post this

Products such as prebiotics and fibers, natural sweeteners and natural colors can provide added value to the consumer while setting a beverage apart from the competition.

Register for this webinar today to learn more about the types of products that are driving innovation in the beverage industry.

Join experts from Brenntag Food and Nutrition, Dave Vela, Strategic Marketing Manager, Brenntag NA; Terry Wagner, Product Development Scientist; and Corene Canning, Business Development Specialist, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beverage Trends – Creating Consumer Value Through Trend Innovation.

