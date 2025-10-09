Beverly Hills Bar Association and Foundation Swear In 2026 Officers Focused on Growth and Pro Bono Service

"Our Sections create at least one new CLE per day, which are available on BHBA+ OnDemand. One of my priorities will be to expand access to this great attorney-education platform, including for free to smaller county and specialty bars throughout California," said Tony Storm, BHBA's president. Post this

Storm will also focus on providing information to BHBA members about pro bono projects that fit their skill sets. "I've always tried to prioritize pro bono and public interest projects and have been grateful to be involved in launching resources like the Los Angeles Superior Court's Judgment Assistance Day program to help self-represented litigants conclude their family law cases. Another of my priorities this bar year will be bolstering BHBA's role as a pro bono 'matchmaker'—pairing members with pro bono opportunities from organizations we trust. We will be rolling out new tools on our website and increasing outreach to our public interest partners so that we can lift up their needs and make it easier for our members to volunteer." Nonprofits wanting to publicize pro bono opportunities can submit information here.

Storm, a Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California, is an experienced family law attorney with particular expertise in electronic security issues related to divorces for public figures. He has written and lectured on numerous areas of family law, including business valuation, post-trial remedies, division of community property, pre-marital and post-marital agreements, effective use of expert witnesses, conducting an electronic trial, protecting privacy when representing public figures and celebrities, the effect of bankruptcy on a pending divorce, tax consequences of divorce, mediation, examination of witnesses, family law appeals, enforcing fiduciary duties, uncovering hidden assets and income, and discovery abuses and remedies. His legal career includes ongoing pro bono and public interest work. Read Storm's complete bio here.

The Association also welcomed Alphonse Provinziano of Provinziano & Associates as President-Elect; Mathew S. Rosengart of Greenburg Traurig as Vice President; and Ron Reitshtein of Youngman Reitshtein, PLC as Secretary-Treasurer. Nadira Imam of Lawrence H. Jacobson, APC will serve as Immediate Past President. The Association also swore in a new cohort of local attorneys as Governors: Sanaz Bereliani of Bereliani Law Firm; Ori Blumenfeld of Offit Kurman; Jennifer L. Campbell of Holland & Knight; Deborah Fujiwara of EPGR Lawyers; Beth Moeller of UCLA Law; Robin Sax of Law Offices of Robin Sax; Zenja Tobias of Tobias Law Group; Erika A. Williams of The Law Office of Erika A. Williams; and Jamie Wright of The Wright Law Firm.

The new ex officio judicial officer Governors are Judge Geanene Yriarte and Judge Joel Lofton, both of the Los Angeles Superior Court. The new ex officio law school dean governor is Dean Brietta Clark of Loyola Law School.

"We have such a stellar slate this year," Storm said. "I'm humbled and honored to serve with them and our other accomplished colleagues continuing their service on the Board of Governors." BHBA's full Board of Governors can be found here.

The Beverly Hills Bar Foundation, the Association's charitable arm, swore in Nadira Imam of Lawrence H. Jacobson, APC as President. The Foundation also welcomed new Director Omid Shabani of the Shabani Law Firm.

Headshots of officers and new board members, along with photos from the Installation and Awards Dinner, are available here.

BHBA is in its tenth decade serving lawyers who live or work in and around Los Angeles County, as well as throughout Southern California and the world. BHBA serves its members while leading the profession, supporting and advocating for legislation and legal decisions, supporting equal rights, and championing the independence of the judiciary. BHBA also advocates for justice by offering continuing legal education, networking events, marketing services, publications, leadership and professional growth opportunities, pro bono programs, and legislative advocacy activities. BHBA's email list reaches more than 70,000 legal professionals and its membership includes more than 7,200 lawyers and law students. Find out more at bhba.org.

