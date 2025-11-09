Beverly Hills Luxury Real Estate Agent Alejandro Hernandez Expands Probate & Trust Property Division at Keller Williams Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez, a Beverly Hills luxury real estate agent affiliated with Keller Williams Beverly Hills, has announced the expansion of his Probate and Trust Property Division, offering premium real-estate services tailored to executors, trustees, attorneys, and families navigating high-value estates throughout Los Angeles County.

For more than two decades, Hernandez has combined extensive probate law and real-estate experience to guide clients through the complexities of selling inherited and trust-held properties. His new division specializes in luxury estates, Beverly Hills mansions, and Los Angeles probate properties, delivering a seamless process from court confirmation to closing.

"As a Beverly Hills luxury real estate agent, I understand that probate and trust sales require precision, sensitivity, and expert negotiation," said Alejandro Hernandez. "My goal is to protect every client's financial and emotional interests while ensuring maximum market value for each estate."

The initiative reinforces Keller Williams Beverly Hills' leadership in Los Angeles' luxury market by integrating legal insight with real-estate expertise. Clients gain access to:

Comprehensive valuation and marketing for probate and trust-held properties

Expert coordination with attorneys, fiduciaries, and heirs

Global exposure for Beverly Hills and Los Angeles luxury listings

Concierge-level service from consultation to closing

With offices serving Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Manhattan, Hernandez's team represents a new standard in luxury probate real estate representation — combining professionalism, discretion, and innovative digital marketing strategies that reach high-net-worth buyers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.AlexHernandezRealEstate.com or call (310) 598-6462 to schedule a private consultation.

Media Contact:

Keller Williams Beverly Hills

Alejandro Hernandez

📞 (310) 598-6462

🌐 www.AlexHernandezRealEstate.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, Keller Williams Beverly Hills, 1 3105986462, [email protected], www.beverlyhillsprobaterealtor.com

SOURCE Keller Williams Beverly Hills