Beverly Hills Non-Surgical Aesthetic Cosmetic Specialist, Sam Assassa, M.D., is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor

Dr. Assassa's dedication to his patients and commitment to staying at the forefront of non-invasive cosmetic treatment innovations have earned him the recognition of being a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a Director of Beverly Hills Aesthetics, Dr. Sam Assassa has performed more non-surgical facial and aesthetic procedures than any cosmetic surgeon in Beverly Hills. This prestigious recognition from Find Local Doctors is a testament to the exceptional care and results provided by Dr. Assassa and his team. He has earned a large volume of outstanding reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Such superior ratings have led Find Local Doctors, a credible online directory of medical providers, to honor the practice with this award. At Beverly Hills Aesthetics, Dr. Assassa and his team specialize in cosmetic skin treatments for the face, neck and body, using the most proven non-surgical and minimally invasive treatment options to address a full spectrum of cosmetic concerns, utilizing advanced technology to deliver excellent results. As one of the first cosmetic specialists in the United States to offer SweatZap™, Dr. Assassa continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of aesthetics. SweatZap™ is a one-hour procedure that uses targeted, minimally invasive laser energy to safely and permanently eliminate underarm sweat glands. In addition, Dr. Assassa offers a wide range of other cutting-edge treatments at Beverly Hills Aesthetics. One such treatment is Celluraze™, a safe and effective technique to shrink fat and eliminate cellulite without surgery. Dr. Assassa is also widely known for his non-surgical rhinoplasty, RINOFILL®, which improves the aesthetics and appearance of the nose without the complications and risks associated with traditional surgical rhinoplasty.