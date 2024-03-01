Beverly Hills Non-Surgical Aesthetic Cosmetic Specialist, Sam Assassa, M.D., is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor

Dr. Assassa has earned a large volume of outstanding reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Such superior ratings have led Find Local Doctors, a credible online directory of medical providers, to honor the practice with this award.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sam Assassa, Director of Beverly Hills Aesthetics, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors. This prestigious award is a testament to Dr. Assassa's exceptional dedication to his patients and unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Passionate about delivering exceptional patient care, his expertise in non-surgical cosmetic procedures has made him a sought-after specialist in the industry. Dr. Assassa is proud to have performed more non-surgical facial and aesthetic procedures than any other cosmetic surgeon in Beverly Hills. His exceptional results and unwavering commitment to patient satisfaction have earned him recognition from both his patients and peers. At Beverly Hills Aesthetics, Dr. Assassa specializes in BOTOX DERMAL FILLERS AND cosmetic skin treatments for the face, neck and body. He employs the most advanced non-surgical and minimally invasive techniques to address a wide range of cosmetic concerns. Dr. Assassa is also known for his revolutionary treatments, including the EZ Lipo ™, a liposculpting technique performed under local anesthesia, SweatZap™, a procedure that permanently eliminates underarm sweat glands, Celluraze™, a non-surgical fat reduction and cellulite treatment, non-surgical fat transfer to the face, hands, and décolleté wrinkles and RINOFILL®, a non-surgical rhinoplasty that enhances the appearance of the nose without the risks associated with surgery. Dr. Assassa's innovative approach and dedication to staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery have made him a leader in the field.