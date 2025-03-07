Beverly Hills' Prettiest Mansion Is For Sale - Located Near the World-Famous Sunset Blvd

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Built in the 1930s, the mansion has been painstakingly restored, blending the irreplaceable craftsmanship of a bygone era with all the latest in modern luxury. Spanning 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and luxe modern amenities, the residence will be sold fully furnished.

The two-story home boasts an imposing Italian-style facade. Old World styling is evident throughout the mansion, with columns, archways, wrought-iron details, and exquisite beamed ceilings. Enter through the impressive two-story foyer, featuring double staircases, coved archways, a wonderful chandelier, and a hand-painted ceiling. The chef's kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances and a spacious butler's pantry, while the formal dining room includes seating for 12. A cozy breakfast area offers a more relaxed atmosphere, with yard access for al fresco dining.

The spacious primary suite includes big windows for lots of natural light, a generously appointed bathroom with marble accents and a glamorous mirrored powder room, plus a walk-in closet fit for a supermodel's wardrobe. Upstairs, find three more bedrooms with their own en-suites, furnished in a classic style. A step-down living room with steel-case windows and an attractive great room with an inviting fireplace offer lots of space for lounging. Meticulous attention to detail is evident in every room, while the chic but understated furnishings allow the home's timeless beauty to shine.

The spectacular yard offers an exclusive resort-like atmosphere, with a stylish pool, manicured lawns, and tall hedges for lots of privacy. Multiple balconies offer pool views, while the den and family room connect with the outdoor spaces for seamless indoor-outdoor living, taking advantage of LA's year-round pleasant weather. The covered loggia is especially lovely, with intricate columns and a curtained gazebo. Other amenities include a library with built-in bookshelves, a five-car garage, and a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two baths.

Located just off world-famous Sunset Blvd, the mansion is convenient to the music and entertainment venues of the Sunset Strip, the high-end shops on Rodeo Drive, the Getty Museum, and the Los Angeles Country Club. Known for its beautiful homes on large lots, the Flats is one of 90210's most exclusive neighborhoods. Just a few of the zipcode's illustrious residents include Adele, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Jack Nicholson, Ashton Kutcher and Katy Perry. The listing is held by Gary Gold at Forward One.

