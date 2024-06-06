Beverly Hills Primary Care Physician Dr. Daniel Benhuri Announces Office Relocation to Suite 210 at 9400 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills

"Relocating to our new suite allows us to provide an even better experience for our patients," said Dr. Daniel Benhuri. "We are committed to delivering personalized, high-quality care, and this move enables us to enhance the comfort and accessibility of our services." Post this

Dr. Benhuri has been a dedicated provider of comprehensive primary care and concierge medical services in Beverly Hills for over seven years. He is a board-certified internal medicine and primary care doctor, treating patients of all ages with a wide range of conditions. Dr. Benhuri completed his internal medicine training at the prestigious Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai after graduating from UCLA and attending medical school.

Dr. Benhuri's membership practice emphasizes preventive health care, offering services such as annual physicals, cancer screenings, cardiovascular disease prevention, diabetes screening and prevention, various injections (including flu, tetanus, B-12, and TDAP), preoperative physicals, thyroid condition screening and treatment, travel vaccines, and weight loss management.

As a primary care physician, Dr. Benhuri provides treatment for a variety of health conditions, including anxiety, diabetes, high blood pressure, allergic reactions, urinary tract infections, and sexually transmitted diseases. He also offers custom medical weight loss management programs and guidance for achieving optimal health and well-being. For those needing more advanced care, Dr. Benhuri coordinates with specialists in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area.

Dr. Benhuri is committed to making medical care accessible and convenient for his patients. His practice offers telehealth appointments and concierge medicine house calls, ensuring that patients can receive care even if they are unable to visit the clinic.

With the office relocation to Suite 210 at 9400 Brighton Way, Dr. Benhuri and his friendly, knowledgeable staff look forward to continuing to provide high-quality medical care in a more spacious and comfortable setting. New patients are welcome by appointment, and the practice offers extended hours and concierge medical care plans.

About Dr. Daniel Benhuri

Dr. Daniel Benhuri is a board-certified internal medicine and primary care doctor serving families in and around Beverly Hills, California. After graduating from UCLA and attending medical school at the University of Toledo, he completed internal medicine training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in NYC. For over seven years, Dr. Benhuri has been helping patients throughout the Los Angeles area stay as healthy as possible. For more information, please visit http://www.danielbenhurimd.com or call (310) 362-1255 to schedule an appointment at his Beverly Hills, CA, clinic location.

