Beverly Hills Primary Care Physician Dr. Daniel Benhuri Recognized as LA Magazine "Top Doctor" and Super Doctors Rising Star

"At my practice, it is my mission to treat every patient with the care, respect, and personalized attention they deserve. This recognition from LA Magazine and Super Doctors is truly an honor and motivates me to continue delivering exceptional healthcare," said Dr. Benhuri. Post this

Comprehensive, Personalized Healthcare in Beverly Hills

Dr. Benhuri's Beverly Hills practice combines advanced medical expertise with personalized attention to help patients achieve optimal health and well-being. He offers a broad range of services, including preventative health screenings, vaccinations, weight loss with Ozempic, hormone replacement for men, total body MRI, executive physicals and diagnostic testing, all designed to prevent chronic conditions and support healthy lifestyles. Dr. Benhuri's concierge services provide exclusive and personalized medical care with convenient accessibility, including telehealth appointments, physician house calls, and specialist referrals for advanced healthcare needs.

"At my practice, it is my mission to treat every patient with the care, respect, and personalized attention they deserve. This recognition from LA Magazine and Super Doctors is truly an honor and motivates me to continue delivering exceptional healthcare," said Dr. Benhuri.

Concierge Medical Care for Modern Lives

As a concierge physician, Dr. Benhuri focuses on the evolving needs of his patients, understanding the demands of busy lifestyles. With flexible telehealth visits, in-home consultations, and direct access to his medical expertise, Dr. Benhuri ensures his patients can receive the care they need when they need it most. His commitment to comprehensive, modern healthcare has made him a trusted healthcare partner for many families in Beverly Hills and throughout California.

Dr. Benhuri's Beverly Hills clinic accepts most forms of PPO insurance and offers cash and credit payment options, making quality healthcare accessible to more patients. His passion for informing and educating patients is evident through his practice's regularly updated blog, which provides the latest news and insights on internal medicine and healthy living.

To learn more about Dr. Daniel Benhuri, his services, or his Beverly Hills practice, please visit http://www.danielbenhurimd.com.

About Dr. Daniel Benhuri

Dr. Daniel Benhuri is a primary care physician specializing in concierge medical services in Beverly Hills, California. With a focus on preventative care, Dr. Benhuri provides annual exams, vaccinations, and personalized health guidance to support overall well-being. His expertise, compassion, and commitment to delivering quality healthcare have earned him recognition as an LA Magazine "Top Doctor" and Super Doctors Rising Star for 2024.

Media Contact

Dr. Daniel Benhuri, Daniel Benhuri M.D., (310) 362-1255, [email protected], https://www.danielbenhurimd.com/

SOURCE Daniel Benhuri M.D.